Mit insgesamt 32 Grammys steht Beyoncé jetzt allein an der Spitze der ewigen Bestenliste. Doch auch eine Deutsche schreibt Geschichte. Welche Bands, Künstlerinnen und Künstler gewonnen haben.

Von Michael Schnippert

Nach einer coronabedingten Versetzung in die Casinostadt Las Vegas kehrte die Verleihung der Grammy Awards 2023 am 5. Februar (Ortszeit) wieder zurück nach Los Angeles, Kalifornien.

Abgeräumt hat an dem Abend R&B-Queen Beyoncé. Die Sängerin gewann vier der Grammophone und steht mit insgesamt 32 Trophäen ganz allein auf Platz eins der ewigen Bestenliste. Zuvor hatte der britisch-ungarische Dirigent Georg Solti mit 31 Grammys den Rekord des Musikers mit den meisten Preisen gehalten.

Geschichte schrieb auch die deutsche Kim Petras. Sie ist die erste Trans-Gewinnerin in der Kategorie Pop-Duo gemeinsam mit Sam Smith. Neben drei Hauptkategorien wurden die Preise in einzelnen Musikrichtungen vergeben, wie zum Beispiel Pop, Rock, Metal, Klassik, Reggae, Latin, R&B oder Alternative. Hier sehen Sie alle Siegerinnen und Gewinner im Überblick:

Song des Jahres: "Just Like That" von Bonnie Raitt

"abcdefu" von Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger

"All Too Well (10 Minuten Version)" von Taylor Swift

"About Damn Time" von Lizzo

"As It Was" von Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" von Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" von Beyoncé

"Easy On Me" von Adele

"God Did" von DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend und Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" von Kendrick Lamar

Album des Jahres: "Harry's House" von Harry Styles

Single des Jahres: "About Damn Times" von Lizzo

"Don't Shut Me Down" von ABBA

"Easy on Me" von Adele

"Break My Soul" von Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" von Mary J. Blige

"You and ME on the Rock" von Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius

"Woman" von Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" von Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" von Lizzo

"As It Was" von Harry Styles

Bester Newcomer: Samara Joy

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Pop

Beste Pop-Solodarbietung: "Easy On Me" von Adele

"Moscow Mule" von Bad Bunny

"Woman" von Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" von Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time" von Lizzo

"As It Was" von Harry Styles

Beste Popdarbietung Duo/Gruppe: "Unholy" von Sam Smith & Kim Petras

"Don't Shut Me Down" von ABBA

"Bam Bam" von Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" von Coldplay & BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" von Post Malone & Doja Cat

Bestes traditionelles Pop-Album: "Higher" von Michael Bublé

"When Christmas Comes Around ..." von Kelly Clarkson

"I Dream of Christmas (Extended)" von Norah Jones

"Evergreen" von Pentatonix

"Thank You" von Diana Ross

Bestes Pop-Album: "Harry's House" von Harry Styles

"Voyage" von ABBA

"30" von Adele

"Music Of The Spheres" von Coldplay

"Special" von Lizzo

Dance- und Electro-Musik

Beste Dance-/Electronic-Aufnahme: "Break My Soul" von Beyoncé

"Rosewood" von Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" von Diplo & Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" von David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" von Kaytranda ft. H.E.R.

"On My Knees" von Rüfüs Du Sol

Bestes Dance-/Electronic-Album: "Renaissance" von Beyoncé

"Fragments" von Bonobo

"Diplo" von Diplo

"The Last Goodbye" von Odesza

"Surrender" von Rüfüs Du Sol

Rock

Beste Rock-Darbietung: "Broken Horses" von Brandi Carlile

"So Happy It Hurts" von Bryan Adams

"Old Man" von Beck

"Wild Child" von The Black Keys

"Crawl!" von Idles

"Patient Number 9" von Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck

"Holiday" von Turnstile

Beste Metal-Darbietung: "Degradation Rules" von Ozzy Osbourne ft. Tony Iommi

"Call Me Little Sunshine" von Ghost

"We'll Be Back" von Megadeath

"Kill Or Be Killed" von Muse

"Blackout" von Turnstile

Bester Rock-Song: "Broken Horses" von Brandi Carlile

"Black Summer" von den Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" von Turnstile

"Harmonia's Dream" von The War on Drugs

"Patient Number 9" von Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck

Bestes Rock-Album: "Patient Number 9" von Ozzy Osbourne

Alternative

Beste Alternative-Darbietung: "Chaise Longue" von Wet Leg

Bestes Alternative-Album: "Wet Leg" von Wet Leg

"WE" von Arcade Fire

"Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You" von Big Thief

"Fossora" von Björk

"Cool It Down" von Yeah Yeah Yeahs

R&B

Beste R&B-Darbietung: "Hrs & Hrs" von Muni Long

"Virgo's Groove" von Beyoncé

"Here with Me" von Mary J. Blige ft. Anderson .Paak

"Over" von Lucky Daye

"Hurt Me So Good" von Jazmine Sullivan

Beste traditionelle R&B-Darbietung: "Plastic off the Sofa" von Beyoncé

"Do 4 Love" von Snoh Aalegra

"Keeps On Fallin'" von Babyface ft. Ella Mai

"Round Midnight" von Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan

"Good Morning Gorgeous" von Mary J. Blige

Bester R&B-Song: "Cuff it" von Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" von Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" von Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good" von Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away" von PJ Morton

Bestes R&B-Album: "Black Radio III" von Robert Glasper

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)" von Mary J. Blige

"Breezy (Deluxe)" von Chris Brown

"Candydrip" von Lucky Daye

"Watch the Sun" von PJ Morton

Rap

Beste Rap-Darbietung: "The Heart Part 5" von Kendrick Lamar

"God Did" von DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend und Fridayy

"Vegas" von Doja Cat

"Pushin P" von Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug

"F.N.F (Let's Go)" von Hitkidd & Glorilla

Beste Melodic-Rap-Darbietung: "Wait for U" von Future ft. Drake & Tems

"Beautiful" von DJ Khaled ft. Future & SZA

"First Class" von Jack Harlow

"Die Hard" von Kendrick Lamar ft Blxst & Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (live) von Latto

Bester Rap-Song: "The Heart Part 5" von Kendrick Lamar

"Churchill Downs" von Jack Harlow ft. Drake

"God Did" von DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend und Fridayy

"Pushin P" von Gunna & Future ft. Young Thug

"Wait for U" von Future ft. Drake & Tems

Bestes Rap-Album: "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" von Kendrick Lamar

"God Did" von DJ Khaled

"I Never Lied" von Future

"Come Home, the Kids Miss You" von Jack Harlow

"It's Almost Dry" von Pusha T

Latin

Bestes Latin-Pop-Album: "Pasieros" von Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

"Aguilera" von Christina Aguilera

"De adentro pa afuera" von Camilo

"Viajante" von Fonseca

"Dharma +" von Sebastián Yatra

Bestes Latin-Rock- oder Alternative-Album: "Motomami" von Rosalía

"El alimento" von Cimafunk

"Tinta y tiempo" von Jorge Drexler

"1940 Carmen" von Mon Laferte

"Alegoria" von Gaby Moreno

"Los años salvajes" von Fito Páez

Reggae

Bestes Reggae-Album: "The Kalling" von Kabaka Pyramid

"Gifted" von Koffee

"Scorcha" von Sean Paul

"Third Time's the Charm" von Protoje

"Com Fly wid Mi" von Shaggy

Musikvideo/-film

Bestes Musikvideo: "All Too Well: The Short Film" von Taylor Swift

"Easy On Me" von Adele

"Yet to Come" von BTS

"Woman" von Doja Cat

"The Heart Part 5" von Kendrick Lamar

"As It Was" von Harry Styles

Bester Musikfilm: "Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story" von verschiedenen Interpreten

"Adele One Night Only" von Adele

"Our World" von Justin Bieber

"Billie Eilish Live at the O2" von Billie Eilish

"Motomami (Rosalia Tiktok Live Performance)" von Rosalia

"A Band a Brotherhood a Barn" von Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Musik für visuelle Medien

Bester zusammengestellter Soundtrack für visuelle Medien: "Encanto" von verschiedenen Interpreten

Bester komponierter Soundtrack für visuelle Medien (Film und TV): "Encanto" von Germaine Franco

Bester komponierter Soundtrack für Videospiele und andere interaktive Medien: "Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök" von Stephanie Economou

"Aliens: Fireteam Elite" von Austin Wintory

"Call of Duty: Vanguard" von Bear McCreary

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galay" von Richard Jacques

"Old World" von Christopher Tin

Bester Song geschrieben für visuelle Medien: "We Don't Talk About Bruno" von Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto-Cast in "Encanto"

"Be Alive" von Beyoncé in "King Richard"

"Carolina" von Taylor Swift in "Der Gesang der Flusskrebse"

"Hold My Hand" von Lady Gaga in "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Keep Rising" von Jessy Wilson ft. Angélique Kidjo in "The Woman King"

"Nobody Like U" von 4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva in "Rot"

Jazz

Beste Solo-Jazzimprovisation: "Endangered Species" von Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese

"Rounds (live)" von Ambrose Akinmusire

"Keep Holding On" von Gerald Albright

"Falling" von Melissa Aldana

"Call of the Drum" von Marcus Baylor

"Cherokee/Koko" von John Beasley

Bestes Jazz-Gesangsalbum: "Linger Awhile" von Samara Joy

"The Evening: Live At Apparatus" von Baylor Project

"Fade to Black" von Carmen Lundy

"Fifty" von Manhattan Transfer mit dem WDR Funkhausorchester

mit dem WDR Funkhausorchester "Ghost Song" von Cécile McLorin Salvant

Bestes Jazz-Instrumentalalbum: "New Standards Vol. 1" von Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Hand Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

"Live in Italy" von Peter Erskine Trio

"LongGone" von Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride und Brian Blade

"Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival" von Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding

"Parallel Motion" von den Yellowjackets

Bestes Album eines Jazz-Großensembles: "Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra" von Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Orchestra

"Bird Lives" von John Beasley, Magnus Lindgrend & der SWR Big Band

"Remembering Bob Freedman" von Ron Carter & the Jazzaar Festival Big Band unter der Leitung von Christian Jakob

"Center Stage" von Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & der WDR Big Band unter der Leitung von Michael Abene

"Architecture of Storms" von Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows

Mit Material der dpa