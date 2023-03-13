Sonntagnacht in Hollywood, oder ganz früh am Montagmorgen in Deutschland, ist es wieder soweit: "And the Oscar goes to ..." Seit 2 Uhr mitteleuropäischer Zeit werden die goldenen Trophäen vergeben.
Hier finden Sie einen Überblick über alle Nominierungen und die Gewinner und Gewinnerinnen sowie die Sieger-Filme.
Bester Film
Bester Hauptdarsteller
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Cate Blanchett in Tár
- Ana de Armas in Blond
- Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie
- Michelle Williams in Die Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Beste Regie
- Martin McDonagh mit The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert mit Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg mit Die Fabelmans
- Todd Field mit Tár
- Ruben Östlund mit Triangle of Sadness
Bester Nebendarsteller: Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway
- Judd Hirsch in Die Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
Beste Nebendarstellerin: Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau in The Whale
- Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Bester internationaler Film: Im Westen nichts Neues (Deutschland)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentinien)
- Close (Belgien)
- The Quiet Girl (Irland)
- EO (Polen)
Bestes Originaldrehbuch
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Die Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Glass Onion - A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Beste Kamera: Im Westen nichts Neues
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Bestes Szenenbild
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase
- Elvis
- Die Fabelmans
Bestes Kostümdesign: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris und ein Kleid von Dior
Bester Ton
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Im Westen nichts Neues
- Top Gun: Maverick
Bester Schnitt
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Beste visuelle Effekte
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Im Westen nicht Neues
- Top Gun: Maverick
Bestes Make-up und beste Frisuren: The Whale
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Im Westen nicht Neues
Bester Song
- "Lift Me Up" von Rihanna aus Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- "This Is A Life" von Soin Lux, Mitski und David Byrne aus Everything Everywhere All at Once
- "Naatu Naatu" aus RRR
- "Applause" von Sofia Carson aus Tell It like a Woman
- "Hold My Hand" aus Top Gun: Maverick
Beste Filmmusik
- Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Die Fabelmans
- Im Westen nichts Neues
Bester animierter Spielfilm: Guillermo Del Toros Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Der gestiefelte Kater: Der letzte Wunsch
- Das Seeungeheuer
- Rot
Bester animierter Kurzfilm: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Bester Kurzfilm: An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Bester Dokumentarfilm: Nawalny
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm: The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Ehrenoscars
- Euzhan Palcy (65, französische Filmregisseurin, Drehbuchautorin, Filmproduzentin)
- Diane Warren (66, US-Songwriterin mit 13 erfolglosen Nominierungen für den "Besten Filmsong")
- Peter Weir (78, australischer Filmregisseur, Drehbuchautor und Filmproduzent mit sechs erfolglosen Nominierungen für die Kategorien "Bester Film", "Beste Regie" und "Bestes Originaldrehbuch")
- Michael J. Fox (61, US-Schauspieler mit Parkinson) erhält den Jean Hersholt Humantarian Award