Von Michael Schnippert

Sonntagnacht in Hollywood, oder ganz früh am Montagmorgen in Deutschland, ist es wieder soweit: "And the Oscar goes to ..." Seit 2 Uhr mitteleuropäischer Zeit werden die goldenen Trophäen vergeben.

Hier finden Sie einen Überblick über alle Nominierungen und die Gewinner und Gewinnerinnen sowie die Sieger-Filme.

Bester Film

Bester Hauptdarsteller

Austin Butler in Elvis

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Ana de Armas in Blond

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

Michelle Williams in Die Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Beste Regie

Martin McDonagh mit The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert mit Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg mit Die Fabelmans

Todd Field mit Tár

Ruben Östlund mit Triangle of Sadness

Bester Nebendarsteller: Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

Judd Hirsch in Die Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Beste Nebendarstellerin: Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Bester internationaler Film: Im Westen nichts Neues (Deutschland)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentinien)

Close (Belgien)

The Quiet Girl (Irland)

EO (Polen)

Bestes Originaldrehbuch

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Die Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

Im Westen nichts Neues

Glass Onion - A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Beste Kamera: Im Westen nichts Neues

Bestes Szenenbild

Im Westen nichts Neues

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase

Elvis

Die Fabelmans

Bestes Kostümdesign: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris und ein Kleid von Dior

Bester Ton

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Im Westen nichts Neues

Top Gun: Maverick

Bester Schnitt

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Beste visuelle Effekte

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Im Westen nicht Neues

Top Gun: Maverick

Bestes Make-up und beste Frisuren: The Whale

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Im Westen nicht Neues

Bester Song

Beste Filmmusik

Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Die Fabelmans

Im Westen nichts Neues

Bester animierter Spielfilm: Guillermo Del Toros Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Der gestiefelte Kater: Der letzte Wunsch

Das Seeungeheuer

Rot

Bester animierter Kurzfilm: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Bester Kurzfilm: An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Bester Dokumentarfilm: Nawalny

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm: The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Ehrenoscars