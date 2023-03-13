Zum Hauptinhalt springen

Academy Awards 2023:"Im Westen nichts Neues" hat schon zwei Oscars gewonnen

Lesezeit: 3 min

Oscar-Trophäen

Eine Oscar-Trophäe ist 35cm groß und 3,85 Kilogramm schwer. Er besteht seit 2016 aus Bronze und ist elektrolytisch mit 24-karätigem Gold überzogen.

(Foto: Nicolas Armer/dpa)

Wer bei der 95. Verleihung der Academy Awards ins Rennen geht - alle Nominierten und Sieger im Überblick.

Von Michael Schnippert

Sonntagnacht in Hollywood, oder ganz früh am Montagmorgen in Deutschland, ist es wieder soweit: "And the Oscar goes to ..." Seit 2 Uhr mitteleuropäischer Zeit werden die goldenen Trophäen vergeben.

Hier finden Sie einen Überblick über alle Nominierungen und die Gewinner und Gewinnerinnen sowie die Sieger-Filme.

Bester Film

Bester Hauptdarsteller

  • Austin Butler in Elvis
  • Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser in The Whale
  • Paul Mescal in Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy in Living

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

  • Cate Blanchett in Tár
  • Ana de Armas in Blond
  • Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams in Die Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Beste Regie

  • Martin McDonagh mit The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert mit Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Steven Spielberg mit Die Fabelmans
  • Todd Field mit Tár
  • Ruben Östlund mit Triangle of Sadness

Bester Nebendarsteller: Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch in Die Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Beste Nebendarstellerin: Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau in The Whale
  • Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Bester internationaler Film: Im Westen nichts Neues (Deutschland)

  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentinien)
  • Close (Belgien)
  • The Quiet Girl (Irland)
  • EO (Polen)

Bestes Originaldrehbuch

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Die Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

Beste Kamera: Im Westen nichts Neues

Bestes Szenenbild

  • Im Westen nichts Neues
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase
  • Elvis
  • Die Fabelmans

Bestes Kostümdesign: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Bester Ton

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Im Westen nichts Neues
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Bester Schnitt

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Beste visuelle Effekte

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Im Westen nicht Neues
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Bestes Make-up und beste Frisuren: The Whale

  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Im Westen nicht Neues

Bester Song

Beste Filmmusik

  • Babylon - Rausch der Ekstase
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Die Fabelmans
  • Im Westen nichts Neues

Bester animierter Spielfilm: Guillermo Del Toros Pinocchio

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Der gestiefelte Kater: Der letzte Wunsch
  • Das Seeungeheuer
  • Rot

Bester animierter Kurzfilm: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Bester Kurzfilm: An Irish Goodbye

  • Ivalu
  • Le pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Bester Dokumentarfilm: Nawalny

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters

Bester Dokumentar-Kurzfilm: The Elephant Whisperers

  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Ehrenoscars

  • Euzhan Palcy (65, französische Filmregisseurin, Drehbuchautorin, Filmproduzentin)
  • Diane Warren (66, US-Songwriterin mit 13 erfolglosen Nominierungen für den "Besten Filmsong")
  • Peter Weir (78, australischer Filmregisseur, Drehbuchautor und Filmproduzent mit sechs erfolglosen Nominierungen für die Kategorien "Bester Film", "Beste Regie" und "Bestes Originaldrehbuch")
  • Michael J. Fox (61, US-Schauspieler mit Parkinson) erhält den Jean Hersholt Humantarian Award
