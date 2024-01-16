In der Nacht auf Dienstag wurden in Los Angeles die Emmys 2023 verliehen. Wegen des Streiks in Hollywood - zuerst hatte die US-Drehbuchgilde, dann die Schauspielgewerkschaft ihre Arbeit niedergelegt - wurde der ursprüngliche Termin am 18. September 2023 abgesagt.
Unter den besten Serien und Fernsehfilme erhielt die Drama-Serie Succession insgesamt 27 Nominierungen. Auch The Last of Us, Ted Lasso und The White Lotus hatten sich mit je rund 20 Nominierungen bei den 75. Emmys Hoffnungen gemacht.
Die Gewinner und Nominierten der wichtigsten Emmy-Kategorien finden Sie nachfolgend im Überblick.
75. Emmy Awards: Gewinner und Gewinnerinnen im Überblick
Beste Comedyserie
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "Barry"
- "The Bear"
- "Jury Duty"
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Ted Lasso"
- "Wednesday"
Bester Hauptdarsteller - Comedyserie
- Bill Hader in "Barry"
- Jason Segel in "Shrinking"
- Martin Short in "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso"
- Jeremy Allen White in "The Bear"
Beste Hauptdarstellerin - Comedyserie
- Christina Applegate in "Dead to Me"
- Rachel Brosnahan in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Quinta Brunson in "Abbott Elementary"
- Natasha Lyonne in "Poker Face"
- Jenna Ortega in "Wednesday"
Bester Nebendarsteller - Comedyserie
- Anthony Carrigan in "Barry"
- Phil Dunster in "Ted Lasso"
- Brett Goldstein in "Ted Lasso"
- James Marsden in "Jury Duty"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach in "The Bear"
- Tyler James Williams in "Abbott Elementary"
- Henry Winkler in "Barry"
Beste Nebendarstellerin - Comedyserie
- Alex Borstein in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Ayo Edebiri in "The Bear"
- Janelle James in "Abbott Elementary"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph in "Abbott Elementary"
- Juno Temple in "Ted Lasso"
- Hannah Waddingham in "Ted Lasso"
- Jessica Williams in "Shrinking"
Regie für die beste Comedyserie
- Bill Hader für "Barry" - Folge Wow
- Declan Lowney für "Ted Lasso" - Folge So Long, Farewell
- Christopher Storer für "The Bear" - Folge Review
- Amy Sherman-Palladino für "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Folge Four Minutes
- Mary Lou Belli für "The Ms. Pat Show" - Folge Don't Touch My Hair
- Tim Burton für "Wednesday" - Folge Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe
Drehbuch für die beste Comedyserie
- Bill Hader für "Barry" - Folge Wow
- Mekki Leeper für "Jury Duty" - Folge Ineffective Assistance
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese und Rob Turbovsky für "Only Murders in the Building" - Folge I Know Who Did It
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly und Jason Sudeikis für "Ted Lasso" - Folge So Long, Farewell
- Christopher Storer für "The Bear" - Folge System
- Chris Kelly und Sarah Schneider für "The Other Two" - Folge Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play
Beste Dramaserie
- "Andor"
- "Better Call Saul"
- "The Crown"
- "House of the Dragon"
- "The Last of Us"
- "Succession"
- "The White Lotus"
- "Yellowjackets"
Beste Hauptdarstellerin - Dramaserie
- Sharon Horgan in "Bad Sisters"
- Melanie Lynskey in "Yellowjackets"
- Elisabeth Moss in "The Handmaid's Tale - Der Report der Magd"
- Bella Ramsey in "The Last of Us"
- Keri Russell in "The Diplomat"
- Sarah Snook in "Succession"
Bester Hauptdarsteller - Dramaserie
- Jeff Bridges in "The Old Man"
- Brian Cox in "Succession"
- Kieran Culkin in "Succession"
- Bob Odenkirk in "Better Call Saul"
- Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us"
- Jeremy Strong in "Succession"
Beste Nebendarstellerin - Dramaserie
- Jennifer Coolidge in "The White Lotus"
- Elizabeth Debicki in "The Crown"
- Meghann Fahy in "The White Lotus"
- Sabrina Impacciatore in "The White Lotus"
- Aubrey Plaza in "The White Lotus"
- Rhea Seehorn in "Better Call Saul"
- J. Smith-Cameron in "Succession"
- Simona Tabasco in "The White Lotus"
Bester Nebendarsteller - Dramaserie
- F. Murray Abraham in "The White Lotus"
- Nicholas Braun in "Succession"
- Michael Imperioli in "The White Lotus"
- Theo James in "The White Lotus"
- Matthew Macfadyen in "Succession"
- Alan Ruck in "Succession"
- Will Sharpe in "The White Lotus"
- Alexander Skarsgård in "Succession"
Regie für die beste Dramaserie
- Benjamin Caron für "Star Wars - Andor" - Folge Rix Road
- Dearbhla Walsh für "Bad Sisters" - Folge The Prick
- Mark Mylod für "Succession" - Folge Connor's Wedding
- Lorene Scafaria für "Succession" - Folge Living+
- Andrij Parekh für "Succession" - Folge America Decides
- Peter Hoar für "The Last of Us" - Folge Long, Long Time
- Mike White für "The White Lotus" - Folge Arrivederci
Drehbuch für die beste Dramaserie
- Beau Willimon für "Star Wars - Andor" - Folge One Way Out
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel und Brett Baer für "Bad Sisters" - Folge The Prick
- Gordon Smith für "Better Call Saul" - Folge Point And Shoot
- Peter Gould für "Better Call Saul" - Folge Saul Gone
- Jesse Armstrong für "Succession" - Folge Connor's Wedding
- Craig Mazin für "The Last of Us" - Folge Long, Long Time
- Mike White für "The White Lotus" - Folge Arrivederci
Beste Miniserie
- "Beef"
- "Dahmer - Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer"
- "Daisy Jones & the Six"
- "Fleishman is in Trouble"
- "Obi-Wan Kenobi"
Bester Fernsehfilm
- "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas"
- "Fire Island"
- "Hocus Pocus 2"
- "Prey"
- "Weird: Die Al Yankovic Story"
Beste Hauptdarstellerin - Miniserie oder Fernsehfilm
- Lizzy Caplan in "Fleishman Is in Trouble"
- Jessica Chastain in "George & Tammy"
- Dominique Fishback in "Bienenschwarm"
- Kathryn Hahn in "Tiny Beautiful Things"
- Riley Keough in "Daisy Jones & The Six"
- Ali Wong in "Beef"
Bester Hauptdarsteller - Miniserie oder Fernsehfilm
- Taron Egerton in "In with the Devil"
- Kumail Nanjiani in "Welcome to Chippendales"
- Evan Peters in "Dahmer - Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer"
- Daniel Radcliffe in "Weird: Die Al Yankovic Story"
- Michael Shannon in "George & Tammy"
- Steven Yeun in "Beef"
Beste Nebendarstellerin - Miniserie oder Fernsehfilm
- Annaleigh Ashford in "Welcome to Chippendales"
- Maria Bello in "Beef"
- Claire Danes in "Fleishman Is in Trouble"
- Juliette Lewis in "Welcome to Chippendales"
- Camila Morrone in "Daisy Jones & the Six"
- Niecy Nash-Betts in "Dahmer - Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer"
- Merritt Wever in "Tiny Beautiful Things"
Bester Nebendarsteller - Miniserie oder Fernsehfilm
- Murray Bartlett in "Welcome to Chippendales"
- Paul Walter Hauser in "In with the Devil"
- Richard Jenkins in "Dahmer - Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer"
- Joseph Lee in "Beef"
- Ray Liotta in "In with the Devil"
- Young Mazino in "Beef"
- Jesse Plemons in "Love & Death"
Regie für die beste Miniserie oder Fernsehfilm
- Lee Sung Jin für "Beef" - Folge Figures Of Light
- Jake Schreier für "Beef" - Folge The Great Fabricator
- Carl Franklin für "Dahmer - Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dhamer" - Folge Bad Meat
- Paris Barclay für "Dahmer - Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dhamer" - Folge Silenced
- Valerie Faris und Jonathan Dayton für "Fleishman is in Trouble" - Folge Me-Time
- Dan Trachtenberg für "Prey"
Drehbuch für die beste Miniserie oder Fernsehfilm
- Lee Sung Jin für "Beef" - Folge The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain
- Joel Kim Booster für "Fire Island"
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner für "Fleishman is in Trouble" - Folge Me-Time
- Patrick Aison und Dan Trachtenberg für "Prey"
- Janine Nabers und Donald Glover für "Swarm" - Folge Stung
- Al Yankovic und Eric Appel für "Weird: Die Al Yankovic Story"
Beste Talkshow
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Wer verleiht die Emmys?
Drei Organisationen sind für die Verleihung zuständig. Dazu gehören die "Academy of Television Arts & Sciences" in Los Angeles für Sendungen im Abendprogramm, die "National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences" in New York City für Sendungen und Filme, die tagsüber zu sehen sind, sowie Sport, Nachrichten und regionale Programme. Außerdem gibt's noch die "International Academy of Television & Sciences" in New York City, die für alle nicht-US-amerikanischen Sendungen zuständig ist.