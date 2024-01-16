Von Michael Schnippert

In der Nacht auf Dienstag wurden in Los Angeles die Emmys 2023 verliehen. Wegen des Streiks in Hollywood - zuerst hatte die US-Drehbuchgilde, dann die Schauspielgewerkschaft ihre Arbeit niedergelegt - wurde der ursprüngliche Termin am 18. September 2023 abgesagt.

Unter den besten Serien und Fernsehfilme erhielt die Drama-Serie Succession insgesamt 27 Nominierungen. Auch The Last of Us, Ted Lasso und The White Lotus hatten sich mit je rund 20 Nominierungen bei den 75. Emmys Hoffnungen gemacht.

Die Gewinner und Nominierten der wichtigsten Emmy-Kategorien finden Sie nachfolgend im Überblick.

75. Emmy Awards: Gewinner und Gewinnerinnen im Überblick

Beste Comedyserie

Bester Hauptdarsteller - Comedyserie

Bill Hader in "Barry"

Jason Segel in "Shrinking"

Martin Short in "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White in "The Bear"

Beste Hauptdarstellerin - Comedyserie

Christina Applegate in "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson in "Abbott Elementary"

Natasha Lyonne in "Poker Face"

Jenna Ortega in "Wednesday"

Bester Nebendarsteller - Comedyserie

Anthony Carrigan in "Barry"

Phil Dunster in "Ted Lasso"

Brett Goldstein in "Ted Lasso"

James Marsden in "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in "The Bear"

Tyler James Williams in "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler in "Barry"

Beste Nebendarstellerin - Comedyserie

Alex Borstein in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Ayo Edebiri in "The Bear"

Janelle James in "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph in "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple in "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham in "Ted Lasso"

Jessica Williams in "Shrinking"

Regie für die beste Comedyserie

Bill Hader für "Barry" - Folge Wow

Declan Lowney für "Ted Lasso" - Folge So Long, Farewell

Christopher Storer für "The Bear" - Folge Review

Amy Sherman-Palladino für "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Folge Four Minutes

Mary Lou Belli für "The Ms. Pat Show" - Folge Don't Touch My Hair

Tim Burton für "Wednesday" - Folge Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe

Drehbuch für die beste Comedyserie

Bill Hader für "Barry" - Folge Wow

Mekki Leeper für "Jury Duty" - Folge Ineffective Assistance

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese und Rob Turbovsky für "Only Murders in the Building" - Folge I Know Who Did It

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly und Jason Sudeikis für "Ted Lasso" - Folge So Long, Farewell

Christopher Storer für "The Bear" - Folge System

Chris Kelly und Sarah Schneider für "The Other Two" - Folge Cary & Brooke Go To An AIDS Play

Beste Dramaserie

Beste Hauptdarstellerin - Dramaserie

Sharon Horgan in "Bad Sisters"

Melanie Lynskey in "Yellowjackets"

Elisabeth Moss in "The Handmaid's Tale - Der Report der Magd"

Bella Ramsey in "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell in "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook in "Succession"

Bester Hauptdarsteller - Dramaserie

Jeff Bridges in "The Old Man"

Brian Cox in "Succession"

Kieran Culkin in "Succession"

Bob Odenkirk in "Better Call Saul"

Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us"

Jeremy Strong in "Succession"

Beste Nebendarstellerin - Dramaserie

Jennifer Coolidge in "The White Lotus"

Elizabeth Debicki in "The Crown"

Meghann Fahy in "The White Lotus"

Sabrina Impacciatore in "The White Lotus"

Aubrey Plaza in "The White Lotus"

Rhea Seehorn in "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron in "Succession"

Simona Tabasco in "The White Lotus"

Bester Nebendarsteller - Dramaserie

F. Murray Abraham in "The White Lotus"

Nicholas Braun in "Succession"

Michael Imperioli in "The White Lotus"

Theo James in "The White Lotus"

Matthew Macfadyen in "Succession"

Alan Ruck in "Succession"

Will Sharpe in "The White Lotus"

Alexander Skarsgård in "Succession"

Regie für die beste Dramaserie

Benjamin Caron für "Star Wars - Andor" - Folge Rix Road

Dearbhla Walsh für "Bad Sisters" - Folge The Prick

Mark Mylod für "Succession" - Folge Connor's Wedding

Lorene Scafaria für "Succession" - Folge Living+

Andrij Parekh für "Succession" - Folge America Decides

Peter Hoar für "The Last of Us" - Folge Long, Long Time

Mike White für "The White Lotus" - Folge Arrivederci

Drehbuch für die beste Dramaserie

Beau Willimon für "Star Wars - Andor" - Folge One Way Out

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel und Brett Baer für "Bad Sisters" - Folge The Prick

Gordon Smith für "Better Call Saul" - Folge Point And Shoot

Peter Gould für "Better Call Saul" - Folge Saul Gone

Jesse Armstrong für "Succession" - Folge Connor's Wedding

Craig Mazin für "The Last of Us" - Folge Long, Long Time

Mike White für "The White Lotus" - Folge Arrivederci

Beste Miniserie

Bester Fernsehfilm

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas"

"Fire Island"

"Hocus Pocus 2"

"Prey"

"Weird: Die Al Yankovic Story"

Beste Hauptdarstellerin - Miniserie oder Fernsehfilm

Lizzy Caplan in "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Jessica Chastain in "George & Tammy"

Dominique Fishback in "Bienenschwarm"

Kathryn Hahn in "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Riley Keough in "Daisy Jones & The Six"

Ali Wong in "Beef"

Bester Hauptdarsteller - Miniserie oder Fernsehfilm

Taron Egerton in "In with the Devil"

Kumail Nanjiani in "Welcome to Chippendales"

Evan Peters in "Dahmer - Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer"

Daniel Radcliffe in "Weird: Die Al Yankovic Story"

Michael Shannon in "George & Tammy"

Steven Yeun in "Beef"

Beste Nebendarstellerin - Miniserie oder Fernsehfilm

Annaleigh Ashford in "Welcome to Chippendales"

Maria Bello in "Beef"

Claire Danes in "Fleishman Is in Trouble"

Juliette Lewis in "Welcome to Chippendales"

Camila Morrone in "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Niecy Nash-Betts in "Dahmer - Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer"

Merritt Wever in "Tiny Beautiful Things"

Bester Nebendarsteller - Miniserie oder Fernsehfilm

Murray Bartlett in "Welcome to Chippendales"

Paul Walter Hauser in "In with the Devil"

Richard Jenkins in "Dahmer - Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dahmer"

Joseph Lee in "Beef"

Ray Liotta in "In with the Devil"

Young Mazino in "Beef"

Jesse Plemons in "Love & Death"

Regie für die beste Miniserie oder Fernsehfilm

Lee Sung Jin für "Beef" - Folge Figures Of Light

Jake Schreier für "Beef" - Folge The Great Fabricator

Carl Franklin für "Dahmer - Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dhamer" - Folge Bad Meat

Paris Barclay für "Dahmer - Monster: Die Geschichte von Jeffrey Dhamer" - Folge Silenced

Valerie Faris und Jonathan Dayton für "Fleishman is in Trouble" - Folge Me-Time

Dan Trachtenberg für "Prey"

Drehbuch für die beste Miniserie oder Fernsehfilm

Lee Sung Jin für "Beef" - Folge The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech In Pain

Joel Kim Booster für "Fire Island"

Taffy Brodesser-Akner für "Fleishman is in Trouble" - Folge Me-Time

Patrick Aison und Dan Trachtenberg für "Prey"

Janine Nabers und Donald Glover für "Swarm" - Folge Stung

Al Yankovic und Eric Appel für "Weird: Die Al Yankovic Story"

Beste Talkshow

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Wer verleiht die Emmys?

Drei Organisationen sind für die Verleihung zuständig. Dazu gehören die "Academy of Television Arts & Sciences" in Los Angeles für Sendungen im Abendprogramm, die "National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences" in New York City für Sendungen und Filme, die tagsüber zu sehen sind, sowie Sport, Nachrichten und regionale Programme. Außerdem gibt's noch die "International Academy of Television & Sciences" in New York City, die für alle nicht-US-amerikanischen Sendungen zuständig ist.