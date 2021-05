NAKHON RATCHASIMA, THAILAND - MARCH 25: Thai greenhouse workers trim damaged marijuana leaves and care for plants at the greenhouse facilities at the Rak Jang farm on March 25, 2021 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. The Rak Jang farm, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, is one of the first farms that has been given permission by the Thai government to grow cannabis and sell their products to medical facilities since medical marijuana was legalized in 2019. The cannabis grown by the farm is high in CBD and sold to local hospitals for therapeutic treatments for patients with prescriptions. Thailand plans to continue to develop more cannabis products in an effort to boost the local economy and draw more customers to Thailand for medical tourism. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

