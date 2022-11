First Train Arrives In Kherson From Kyiv After Ukraine Reclaims Occupied Areas KHERSON, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 19: People wait on the platform as the first train arrives back in Kherson since Russian forces retreated from the city on November 19, 2022 in Kherson, Ukraine. The Ukrainian rail network worked quickly to restore between Kyiv and this regional capital, which was occupied by Russian forces for eight months following their February 24 invasion. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

(Foto: Getty Images)