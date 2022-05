In this still picture from a NASA TV broadcast SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft splashes down off the coast of Tampa, Florida, in the ealy hour of May 6, 2022. - Endurance is bringing Crew-3 back to Earth, including NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, and Tom Marshburn, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer, after a nearly six-month stay aboard the station. (Photo by various sources / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT 'AFP PHOTO / NASA TV' - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

(Foto: -/AFP)