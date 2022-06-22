Interview by Michael Neudecker, London

Boris Johnson flew to Rwanda on Wednesday for the meeting of the Commonwealth of Nations, on Saturday he will travel from there to Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The G-7 summit begins at Schloss Elmau on Sunday. Before that he still has a little time for an interview: The British Prime Minister, who introduces himself as "Boris" and shakes hands, receives the Süddeutsche Zeitung and three other major European newspapers for an interview on the first floor of No. 10 Downing Street, in Margaret Thatcher's former office. A huge picture of Thatcher hangs on the wall, and bound volumes of House of Commons debates of the past decades are in the elegant wooden cupboards. Johnson has had some turbulent months, the scandal surrounding lockdown parties in Downing Street is an issue that accompanies him constantly. He doesn't want to talk about it anymore, he says to Partygate, "I really said everything". He just barely won a no-confidence vote in his party. Closer than Thatcher once, shortly before her resignation.