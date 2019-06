This photo taken on June 14, 2019 shows footballers training at the football academy of Ekkapol 'Coach Ek' Chantawong, who was trapped with 12 players from the 'Wild Boars' team in the Tham Luang cave last year, in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province. - When they entered the cave most of the 'Wild Boars' were poor, some were stateless and all were unknown. They emerged 18 days later from its flooded chambers at the centre of a global media storm - courted by producers, authors and talk show hosts eager to retell their remarkable survival tale. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) / TO GO WITH Thailand-accident-cave-rescue, FOCUS by Sippachai KUNNUWONG and Sophie DEVILLER

