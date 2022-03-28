In Los Angeles werden zum 94. Mal die Oscars verliehen. Das Netflix-Drama "The Power of the Dog" liegt mit 12 Nominierungen vorn, aber wird es auch für den besten Film reichen? Alle Nominierten im Überblick - und wer nach und nach gewinnt.
Beste Nebendarstellerin: Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story")
- Jessie Buckley ("Frau im Dunkeln")
- Judi Dench ("Belfast")
- Kirsten Dunst ("The Power of the Dog")
- Aunjanue Ellis ("King Richard")
Bestes Make-up und beste Frisuren: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Beste Kamera: Greig Fraser ("Dune")
- Dan Laustsen ("Nightmare Alley")
- Ari Wegner ("The Power of the Dog")
- Bruno Delbonnel ("Die Tragödie von Macbeth")
- Janusz Kamiński ("West Side Story")
Beste Filmmusik: Hans Zimmer ("Dune")
- Nicholas Britell ("Don't Look Up")
- Germaine Franco ("Encanto")
- Alberto Iglesias ("Parallele Mütter")
- Jonny Greenwood ("The Power of the Dog")
Beste visuelle Effekte: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer ("Dune")
Bester Animationsfilm: "Encanto"
- "Flee"
- "Luca"
- "Die Mitchells vs. die Maschinen"
- "Raya und der letzte Drache"
Bester animierter Kurzfilm: "The Windshield Wiper"
- "Affairs of the Art"
- "Bestia"
- "Boxballett"
- "Robin Robin"
Bester Nebendarsteller
- Ciarán Hinds ("Belfast")
- Troy Kotsur ("Coda")
- Jesse Plemons ("The Power of the Dog")
- J.K. Simmons ("Being the Ricardos")
- Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog")
Bester internationaler Film
- "Drive My Car" (Japan)
- "Flee" (Dänemark)
- "The Hand of God" (Italien)
- "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bhutan)
- "The Worst Person in the World" (Norwegen)
Bester Kurz-Dokumentarfilm: "The Queen of Basketball"
- "Audible"
- "Lead Me Home"
- "Three Songs for Benazir"
- "When We Were Bullies"
Bestes Kostümdesign
- Jenny Beavan ("Cruella")
- Massimo C. Parrini, Jacqueline Duran ("Cyrano")
- Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan ("Dune")
- Luis Sequeira ("Nightmare Alley")
- Paul Tazewell ("West Side Story")
Bestes Originaldrehbuch
- Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast")
- Adam McKay, David Sirota ("Don't Look Up")
- Zach Baylin ("King Richard")
- Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza")
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier ("The Worst Person in the World")
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch
- Siân Heder ("Coda")
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe ("Drive My Car")
- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth ("Dune")
- Maggie Gyllenhaal ("Frau im Dunkeln")
- Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog")
Bester Kurzfilm: "The Long Goodbye"
- "Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"
- "The Dress"
- "On My Mind"
- "Please Hold"
Bester Ton: "Dune"
Bester Dokumentarfilm
- "Ascension"
- "Attica"
- "Flee"
- "Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"
- "Writing With Fire"
Bester Original-Filmsong
- "Be Alive" aus "King Richard" (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)
- "Dos Oruguitas" aus "Encanto" (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- "Down to Joy" aus "Belfast" (Van Morrison)
- "No Time to Die" aus "James Bond: Keine Zeit zu sterben" (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)
- "Somehow You Do" aus "Four Good Days" (Diane Warren)
Bestes Produktionsdesign: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos ("Dune")
- Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau ("Nightmare Alley")
- Grant Major, Amber Richards ("The Power of the Dog")
- Stefan Dechant, Nancy High ("Die Tragödie von Macbeth")
- Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo ("West Side Story")
Beste Regie
- Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast")
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi ("Drive My Car")
- Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza")
- Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog")
- Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story")
Bester Schnitt: Joe Walker ("Dune")
- Hank Corwin ("Don't Look Up")
- Pamela Martin ("King Richard")
- Peter Sciberras ("The Power of the Dog")
- Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum ("Tick, Tick...Boom!")
Bester Hauptdarsteller
- Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos")
- Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog")
- Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick...Boom!")
- Will Smith ("King Richard")
- Denzel Washington ("Die Tragödie von Macbeth")
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
- Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye")
- Olivia Colman ("Frau im Dunkeln")
- Penélope Cruz ("Parallele Mütter")
- Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos")
- Kristen Stewart ("Spencer")
Bester Film
- "Belfast"
- "Coda"
- "Don't Look Up"
- "Drive My Car"
- "Dune"
- "King Richard"
- "Licorice Pizza"
- "Nightmare Alley"
- "The Power of the Dog"
- "West Side Story"
Außerdem sind zwei Tage vor der 94. Oscar-Verleihung Samuel L. Jackson und weitere Filmschaffende mit einem Ehren-Oscar für ihr Lebenswerk ausgezeichnet worden.