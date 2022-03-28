Zum Hauptinhalt springen

Oscars 2022:"Coda" ist bester Film, Jessica Chastain gewinnt als beste Hauptdarstellerin

Lesezeit: 3 min

Oscars 2022: Sian Heder, right, accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for 'CODA' at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jane Campion wird für die beste Regie ausgezeichnet, Will Smith als bester Hauptdarsteller. Alle Oscar-Gewinner der 94. Academy Awards in allen 23 Kategorien. Ein Überblick.

In Los Angeles werden zum 94. Mal die Oscars verliehen. Das Netflix-Drama "The Power of the Dog" liegt mit 12 Nominierungen vorn, aber wird es auch für den besten Film reichen? Alle Nominierten im Überblick - und wer nach und nach gewinnt.

Beste Nebendarstellerin: Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story")

Bestes Make-up und beste Frisuren: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Beste Kamera: Greig Fraser ("Dune")

Beste Filmmusik: Hans Zimmer ("Dune")

Beste visuelle Effekte: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer ("Dune")

Bester Animationsfilm: "Encanto"

Bester animierter Kurzfilm: "The Windshield Wiper"

  • "Affairs of the Art"
  • "Bestia"
  • "Boxballett"
  • "Robin Robin"

Bester Nebendarsteller

Bester internationaler Film

Bester Kurz-Dokumentarfilm: "The Queen of Basketball"

  • "Audible"
  • "Lead Me Home"
  • "Three Songs for Benazir"
  • "When We Were Bullies"

Bestes Kostümdesign

Bestes Originaldrehbuch

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch

Bester Kurzfilm: "The Long Goodbye"

  • "Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"
  • "The Dress"
  • "On My Mind"
  • "Please Hold"

Bester Ton: "Dune"

Bester Dokumentarfilm

  • "Ascension"
  • "Attica"
  • "Flee"
  • "Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"
  • "Writing With Fire"

Bester Original-Filmsong

  • "Be Alive" aus "King Richard" (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson)
  • "Dos Oruguitas" aus "Encanto" (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
  • "Down to Joy" aus "Belfast" (Van Morrison)
  • "No Time to Die" aus "James Bond: Keine Zeit zu sterben" (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)
  • "Somehow You Do" aus "Four Good Days" (Diane Warren)

Bestes Produktionsdesign: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos ("Dune")

Beste Regie

Bester Schnitt: Joe Walker ("Dune")

Bester Hauptdarsteller

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Bester Film

Außerdem sind zwei Tage vor der 94. Oscar-Verleihung Samuel L. Jackson und weitere Filmschaffende mit einem Ehren-Oscar für ihr Lebenswerk ausgezeichnet worden.

