Europol coordinated an operation involving over 450 officers from 5 countries 🇪🇪 🇱🇹 🇵🇱 🇪🇸 🇬🇧 in a complex investigation to dismantle one of Europe’s most prolific crime groups behind €680 million operation. Read our press release here: https://t.co/UEWJEhWXFT pic.twitter.com/3R1XvDQ1me