Anzeige
Weitere Release-Listen:
Alle Plattformen | Playstation (PS4 und Vita) | Xbox One und 360 | PC, Mac und Linux | Nintendo Switch und 3DS
21. April 2017:
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (Wii U)
25. April 2017:
- Puyo Puyo Tetris (Nintendo Switch)
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (Nintendo 3DS eShop)
Anzeige
27. April 2017:
- Use Your Words (Wii U)
28. April 2017:
- Constructor (Nintendo Switch)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris (Nintendo Switch)
2. Mai 2017:
- TumbleSeed (Nintendo Switch)
11. Mai 2017:
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo Switch)
18. Mai 2017:
- Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
19. Mai 2017:
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Limited Edition (Nintendo 3DS)
23. Mai 2017:
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (Wii U)
- Disgaea 5 Complete (Nintendo Switch)
- Disgaea 5 Complete (Limited Edition) (Nintendo Switch)
26. Mai 2017:
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Nintendo Switch)
13. Juni 2017:
- Cars 3: Driven to Win (Nintendo Switch, Wii U)
16. Juni 2017:
- Arms (Nintendo Switch)
23. Juni 2017:
- Ever Oasis (Nintendo 3DS eShop)
27. Juni 2017:
- RPG Maker Fes (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
Im Juni 2017:
- Troll and I (Nintendo Switch)
21. Juli 2017:
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch)
25. Juli 2017:
- Fate/Extella (Nintendo Switch)
28. Juli 2017:
- Dr. Kawashima's Devilish Brain Training - Can You Stay Focused? (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
- Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
29. Juli 2017:
- DELETE (Nintendo 3DS)
29. August 2017:
- Culdcept Revolt (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
Im Dezember 2017:
- Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo Switch)
- Monster Hunter Stories (Nintendo 3DS)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Nintendo Switch)
- Yooka-Laylee (Nintendo Switch)
Im Jahr 2017:
- ACA Neo Geo: Samurai Shodown (Nintendo Switch)
- Sonic Mania (Nintendo Switch)
- Stardew Valley (Nintendo Switch)
- Yooka-Laylee (Nintendo Switch)
Dies ist eine automatisch generierte Liste. Script: Matthias Huber. Daten: giantbomb.com. Stand: 20. 4. 2017