Games-Releases für Switch, 3DS und Wii U Alle Nintendo-Spiele der nächsten zwölf Monate

21. April 2017:

  • Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (Wii U)

25. April 2017:

  • Puyo Puyo Tetris (Nintendo Switch)
  • Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (Nintendo 3DS eShop)

27. April 2017:

  • Use Your Words (Wii U)

28. April 2017:

  • Constructor (Nintendo Switch)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris (Nintendo Switch)

2. Mai 2017:

  • TumbleSeed (Nintendo Switch)

11. Mai 2017:

  • Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Nintendo Switch)

18. Mai 2017:

  • Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)

19. Mai 2017:

  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Limited Edition (Nintendo 3DS)

23. Mai 2017:

  • Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (Wii U)
  • Disgaea 5 Complete (Nintendo Switch)
  • Disgaea 5 Complete (Limited Edition) (Nintendo Switch)

26. Mai 2017:

  • Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Nintendo Switch)

13. Juni 2017:

  • Cars 3: Driven to Win (Nintendo Switch, Wii U)

16. Juni 2017:

  • Arms (Nintendo Switch)

23. Juni 2017:

  • Ever Oasis (Nintendo 3DS eShop)

27. Juni 2017:

  • RPG Maker Fes (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)

Im Juni 2017:

  • Troll and I (Nintendo Switch)

21. Juli 2017:

  • Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch)

25. Juli 2017:

  • Fate/Extella (Nintendo Switch)

28. Juli 2017:

  • Dr. Kawashima's Devilish Brain Training - Can You Stay Focused? (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)
  • Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)

29. Juli 2017:

  • DELETE (Nintendo 3DS)

29. August 2017:

  • Culdcept Revolt (Nintendo 3DS eShop, Nintendo 3DS)

Im Dezember 2017:

  • Fire Emblem Warriors (Nintendo Switch)
  • Monster Hunter Stories (Nintendo 3DS)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Nintendo Switch)
  • Yooka-Laylee (Nintendo Switch)

Im Jahr 2017:

  • ACA Neo Geo: Samurai Shodown (Nintendo Switch)
  • Sonic Mania (Nintendo Switch)
  • Stardew Valley (Nintendo Switch)
  • Yooka-Laylee (Nintendo Switch)

