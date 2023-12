TOPSHOT - A group of mountaineers participate in an expedition to climb the 'Citlaltépetl' or 'Pico de Orizaba' volcano, the highest mountain in Mexico (5,636 m), in Puebla, Mexico, on November 25, 2023. Ximena, 22, is preparing to climb the top of the Pico de Orizaba volcano on crutches along with other Mexican and French cancer survivors. 'The mountain, more than a sport, is a therapy', she says. This young Mexican woman suffered amputations due to the disease, as did Erika, Fernando and David, who at her side set out to conquer the also called Citlaltepetl, which means Mount of the Star, the highest peak in Mexico at 5,610 meters. (Photo by Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP)

