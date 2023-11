PORTLAND, OREGON - NOVEMBER 17: Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers react after a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter at Moda Center on November 17, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Steph Chambers/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

(Foto: STEPH CHAMBERS/Getty Images via AFP)