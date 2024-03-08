SZ Weekender 8.-10. März

Kinobesuch und Wohnen ganz weit oben

Foto: Illustration: Viola Konrad
Foto: Illustration: Viola Konrad
8. März 2024 - 1 Min. Lesezeit
Foto: antoniodiaz/Collage: SZ/Shutterstock / antoniodiaz
Foto: antoniodiaz/Collage: SZ/Shutterstock / antoniodiaz
Foto: MICHAEL BUHOLZER/picture alliance/KEYSTONE
Foto: MICHAEL BUHOLZER/picture alliance/KEYSTONE
Foto: Iuliia Pilipeichenko; iStock/Getty Images
Foto: Iuliia Pilipeichenko; iStock/Getty Images
Foto: Susan Gabrijan
Foto: Susan Gabrijan
Foto: Guannan Li
Foto: Guannan Li
Foto: American Association for the Adv
Foto: American Association for the Adv
Foto: IMAGO/xvladsphotovision124x/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Foto: IMAGO/xvladsphotovision124x/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Foto: IMAGO/xTsugulievx/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Foto: IMAGO/xTsugulievx/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Psychologie
Mein Abgrund und ich

Schattenarbeit ist das neue große Ding der Selfcare-Branche. Na, wenn das mal gut geht!

Jetzt lesen
Anzeige
Gesundheit
Nicht lieferbar

Immer wieder werden in Deutschland wichtige Medikamente knapp. Eine Spurensuche von China bis in heimische Apotheken.

Jetzt lesen
Wohnen
Zimmer mit Aussicht

134 Stufen nach oben und schon steht man im Wohnzimmer von Blanca Knodel. Ein Besuch im Blauen Turm.

Jetzt lesen
Kunst
"Alle meine Frauen sind sehr radikal, sehr rebellisch"

Shirin Neshat ist eine der bedeutendsten Künstlerinnen weltweit. Ein Gespräch über Freiheit und Wut.

Jetzt lesen
Konsum
Wann sind wir zu dem geworden, was wir haben?

Die meisten Menschen kaufen immer weiter, obwohl sie schon viel zu viel Zeug besitzen - und es eigentlich besser wissen.

Jetzt lesen
Spitzenküche
Und sie wollte gewinnen

Ana Roš ist eine von nur acht Dreisterneköchinnen weltweit. Als sie anfing, konnte sie nicht kochen. Aber durchhalten. 

Jetzt lesen
Gefängniskatze
Clyde und sein liebster Mensch

Seit zehn Jahren lebt ein Kater in der Sicherungsverwahrung der JVA Tegel, wo Männer einsitzen, die besonders schwere Verbrechen begangen haben. 

Jetzt lesen
Teilchenphysik
Das doppelte Rätsel

1938 verschwand der geniale Physiker Ettore Majorana. Und so spurlos verschwunden wie er, bleibt auch das Teilchen, das er vorhersagte.

Jetzt lesen
Indischer Ozean
Kein Forscher erlernte je ihre Sprache

Auf der Insel Nikobar leben die Shompen, ein indigenes Volk, über das wenig bekannt ist. Nun wird die Welt da draußen zur Bedrohung für sie.

Jetzt lesen
Kino
Letzte Vorstellung

Wenn die Oscars verliehen werden, ist das immer auch eine Hommage an das Kino. Aber wie geht es dem eigentlich? 

Jetzt lesen
Psychologie
Mein Abgrund und ich

Schattenarbeit ist das neue große Ding der Selfcare-Branche. Na, wenn das mal gut geht!

Jetzt lesen
Anzeige
Foto: antoniodiaz/Collage: SZ/Shutterstock / antoniodiaz
Foto: antoniodiaz/Collage: SZ/Shutterstock / antoniodiaz
Gesundheit
Nicht lieferbar

Immer wieder werden in Deutschland wichtige Medikamente knapp. Eine Spurensuche von China bis in heimische Apotheken.

Jetzt lesen
Wohnen
Zimmer mit Aussicht

134 Stufen nach oben und schon steht man im Wohnzimmer von Blanca Knodel. Ein Besuch im Blauen Turm.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: MICHAEL BUHOLZER/picture alliance/KEYSTONE
Foto: MICHAEL BUHOLZER/picture alliance/KEYSTONE
Kunst
"Alle meine Frauen sind sehr radikal, sehr rebellisch"

Shirin Neshat ist eine der bedeutendsten Künstlerinnen weltweit. Ein Gespräch über Freiheit und Wut.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Iuliia Pilipeichenko; iStock/Getty Images
Foto: Iuliia Pilipeichenko; iStock/Getty Images
Konsum
Wann sind wir zu dem geworden, was wir haben?

Die meisten Menschen kaufen immer weiter, obwohl sie schon viel zu viel Zeug besitzen - und es eigentlich besser wissen.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Susan Gabrijan
Foto: Susan Gabrijan
Spitzenküche
Und sie wollte gewinnen

Ana Roš ist eine von nur acht Dreisterneköchinnen weltweit. Als sie anfing, konnte sie nicht kochen. Aber durchhalten. 

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Guannan Li
Foto: Guannan Li
Gefängniskatze
Clyde und sein liebster Mensch

Seit zehn Jahren lebt ein Kater in der Sicherungsverwahrung der JVA Tegel, wo Männer einsitzen, die besonders schwere Verbrechen begangen haben. 

Jetzt lesen
Foto: American Association for the Adv
Foto: American Association for the Adv
Teilchenphysik
Das doppelte Rätsel

1938 verschwand der geniale Physiker Ettore Majorana. Und so spurlos verschwunden wie er, bleibt auch das Teilchen, das er vorhersagte.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: IMAGO/xvladsphotovision124x/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Foto: IMAGO/xvladsphotovision124x/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Indischer Ozean
Kein Forscher erlernte je ihre Sprache

Auf der Insel Nikobar leben die Shompen, ein indigenes Volk, über das wenig bekannt ist. Nun wird die Welt da draußen zur Bedrohung für sie.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: IMAGO/xTsugulievx/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Foto: IMAGO/xTsugulievx/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Kino
Letzte Vorstellung

Wenn die Oscars verliehen werden, ist das immer auch eine Hommage an das Kino. Aber wie geht es dem eigentlich? 

Jetzt lesen

Rätsel

Füllen Sie das Quadrat - so, dass alles passt
Futoshiki ist japanisch und bedeutet wörtlich übersetzt "ungleich". Denn Sie müssen Zahlen nicht nur ohne Wiederholung im Quadrat anordnen, sondern auf weitere Schwierigkeiten achten. Viel Spaß beim Tüfteln!
Zum Futoshiki-Rätsel
Vier Bilder, eine Gemeinsamkeit – welche?
Hat man einmal mit dem "Quartett"-Rätsel angefangen, kann einen die Suche nach der Antwort stundenlang umtreiben. Wie schnell kommen Sie zur Lösung?
Alle Quartette
Finden Sie die richtigen Wörter
Die Regeln sind einfach – aber eine elegante Lösung zu finden, ist ziemlich knifflig: Hier geht es zum "Buchstabenring" - unserem täglichen Denkspiel.
Jetzt ausprobieren

Probier doch mal

Die beste Zeit für Kartoffelknödel ist jetzt
Warum? Weil im Frühjahr die mehligen Kartoffeln noch aus dem Herbst stammen - und so einen besonders fluffigen Teig ergeben. Hans Gerlach kombiniert seine Knödelchen mit Frischkäse und serviert sie in einer Minestrone aus Ofengemüse.
Zum Rezept

Diese Woche zusammengestellt von Theresa Parstorfer und illustriert von Viola Konrad

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.