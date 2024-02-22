Foto: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP
Foto: imago stock&people/imago/ZUMA/Keystone
Foto: John Downing/Getty Images
London
Disneyland der Toten
22. Februar 2024 - 5 Min. Lesezeit
Obwohl das Grab Alexander Litwinenkos auf dem Londoner Highgate Cemetery klein ist, erkennt man es sofort.