London

Disneyland der Toten

Der Highgate Cemetery ist eine Londoner Touristenattraktion. Jetzt macht der Friedhof Schlagzeilen mit immensen Preisen für neue Gräber. Und das ausgerechnet dort, wo Karl Marx ruht? 

Besuch an einem Ort, der sich gegen das Sterben wehrt.

Besuch an einem Ort, der sich gegen das Sterben wehrt.

Von Alexander Menden
22. Februar 2024 - 5 Min. Lesezeit

Obwohl das Grab Alexander Litwinenkos auf dem Londoner Highgate Cemetery klein ist, erkennt man es sofort.

