Foto: lifeonwhite_photos/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Foto: lifeonwhite_photos/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Foto: arkanto/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Foto: arkanto/IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Unsere Reiseziele für 2024

Südtirol, Mallorca, Provence – zweifellos wunderschön. Aber Europa hat auch unbekanntere Ecken, die faszinieren.

14 Tipps, die garantiert noch nicht alle kennen.

Foto: Lhote/imago images/Andia.fr
Foto: Lhote/imago images/Andia.fr

Unsere Reiseziele für 2024

Foto: lifeonwhite_photos/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Foto: lifeonwhite_photos/IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Südtirol, Mallorca, Provence – zweifellos wunderschön. Aber Europa hat auch unbekanntere Ecken, die faszinieren.

Foto: arkanto/IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Foto: arkanto/IMAGO/Pond5 Images

14 Tipps, die garantiert noch nicht alle kennen.

Von SZ-Autorinnen und -Autoren
28. Dezember 2023

Ob nach Dänemark oder Griechenland, an die französische Küste oder ins slowenische Hinterland: Klicken Sie sich einfach durch unsere Karte – diese führt direkt an lohnende Orte:

.

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.

Städtereise-Serie
Kurz nach ... Salzburg
Winter in der Stadt ist am schönsten dort, wo man nicht frieren muss. Und gegen die Kälte helfen längst nicht nur Weihnachtsmärkte. Eine winterliche Erkundungstour.
Jetzt lesen
Arlberg
Skifahren hoch zehn
Am Arlberg liegt das größte und teuerste Wintersportgebiet Österreichs. Aber was bekommt man für die 75 Euro, die der Tagesskipass in diesem Winter kostet? Eine Probefahrt.
Jetzt lesen
Urlaub in Italien
Winter am Gardasee
Farbenfrohe Sonnenuntergänge, Überraschungen beim Essen und viel Ruhe: Wenn die meisten Urlauber weg sind, kann man ihn von einer anderen Seite kennenlernen.
Jetzt lesen
Reise mit dem Nachtzug
Der Polarexpress
Tatsächlich kann man mit dem Nachtzug zu einem der besten Orte der Welt fahren, um Polarlichter zu sehen. Dabei sind diese nur die Krönung einer erstaunlichen Reise in die Dunkelheit.
Jetzt lesen
Schokolade
Süße Schweiz
Wie kam es eigentlich dazu, dass das gebirgige Land in der Mitte Europas zu einem der weltweit bekanntesten Kakao-Verarbeiter wurde? Eine bitter-süße Spurensuche bei Chocolatiers.
Jetzt lesen
Wintersport
Umweltsünde Skifahren?
Winterurlaube in Skigebieten gelten als klimaschädlich und ökologisch verwerflich. Nur was ist eigentlich das Problem? Höchste Zeit, Zahlen sprechen zu lassen.
Jetzt lesen
Overtourism
„Tourist go home!“
Venedig will demnächst Eintritt verlangen. Und auch andere beliebte Städte in Europa heißen Touristen nicht mehr uneingeschränkt willkommen. Ein Überblick.
Jetzt lesen
Urlaub in der Krise
Die verlorene Leichtigkeit des Reisens
Klimakrise und Overtourism: Da kann einem schon die Lust auf Urlaub vergehen. Aber man kann sein Verhalten ja auch ändern. Ein Appell.
Jetzt lesen
Ausflüge mit Bus und Bahn
49 Ziele für 49 Euro

Das Deutschlandticket ist nicht nur für Pendler attraktiv, sondern auch für Urlauber. Die besten Ausflüge für Wanderer, Familien und Genießer.

Jetzt lesen

In die Ferne

Japan
Die Kraft der Bäume
Das therapeutische Waldbaden kennt man aus heimischen Wellnesshotels. Doch Shinrin-yoku kommt aus Japan, wo man längst erkannt hat, dass Waldspaziergänge dabei helfen, den Stress der Stadt abzuschütteln. Ein Besuch bei den Pionieren.
Jetzt lesen
Nevada
Es ist verrückt, es ist Amerika
Alienjagd, Geisterhotels und berüchtigte Saloons: Wer verstehen will, warum die USA so sind, wie sie sind, sollte durch Nevada reisen, von Reno nach Las Vegas. Und unbedingt in Tonopah anhalten.
Jetzt lesen
Neuseeland
Ein Fluss wie ein lebendiges Wesen
Der Fluss Whanganui in Neuseeland ist den Maori heilig. Jahrzehntelang kämpften sie mit Erfolg für seinen Schutz. Heute nehmen sie Gäste mit auf mehrtägige Kanutouren. Ein Abendteuer.
Jetzt lesen
Kurz nach ... Brügge
Das belgische Städtchen lebt von seinem nostalgischen Charme. Wer die beliebtesten Pfade verlässt, kann diesen auch in Ruhe erleben: etwa bei extravaganten Kunsthandwerkern oder gastfreundlichen Mönchen. Eine Erkundungstour.
Jetzt lesen
Kurz nach ... Prag
Wer denkt, die "Goldene Stadt" zu kennen, sollte mal wieder genauer hinsehen. Vor allem abseits des Zentrums wird sie immer kreativer. Eine Erkundungstour.
Jetzt lesen
Kurz nach ... Edinburgh
Radeln, rennen, runterkommen: Es gibt viele Möglichkeiten, die schottische Hauptstadt kennenzulernen. Eine Erkundungstour.
Jetzt lesen

Tests

Aero-Rennräder
Geflügelte Fahrräder
Das Storck Aerfast.4 Platinum und das Scott Foil RC Ultimate sind zwei Rennräder, die auf Aerodynamik getrimmt wurden. Wie schlagen sie sich im Vergleich?
Jetzt lesen
Zwei Singlespeed-Bikes
Tempo machen mit nur einem Gang
Singlespeed-Bikes richten sich an eine städtische Käuferschicht, die viel Wert auf Stil und Sportlichkeit legt. Welches der beiden Räder schlägt sich besser? Zwei Modelle unter 500 Euro im Test.
Jetzt lesen
Anhänger fürs Fahrrad
Es muss nicht immer ein Lastenrad sein
Fahrradanhänger sind deutlich günstiger als Cargobikes – und man kann mit ihnen ebenfalls Sperriges transportieren. Vier Modelle im Test.
Jetzt lesen
Serie
Reisepioniere
Wir stellen denkwürdige historische Reisen vor - und die bemerkenswerten Menschen, die sich dafür auf den Weg machten.
Jetzt lesen