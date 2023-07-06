Foto: www.apeloga.se; Apeloga/www.apeloga.se
Foto: www.apeloga.se; Apeloga/www.apeloga.se
Foto: Frits Meyst / MeystPhoto.com; Frits Meyst/WideOyster.com/Frits Meyst / MeystPhoto.com
Foto: Frits Meyst / MeystPhoto.com; Frits Meyst/WideOyster.com/Frits Meyst / MeystPhoto.com
Foto: Mickael Tannus
Foto: Mickael Tannus

Schwedens tiefer Süden

Lange Sandstrände, Fachwerkhäuser, sogar Wein wächst hier: Die südlichste Provinz Skåne ist ein bisschen anders als der Rest des Landes.

Und dann doch wieder sehr schwedisch. Eine Erkundungstour mit dem Fahrrad.

Foto: www.apeloga.se; Apeloga/www.apeloga.se
Foto: www.apeloga.se; Apeloga/www.apeloga.se

Schwedens tiefer Süden

Foto: Frits Meyst / MeystPhoto.com; Frits Meyst/WideOyster.com/Frits Meyst / MeystPhoto.com
Foto: Frits Meyst / MeystPhoto.com; Frits Meyst/WideOyster.com/Frits Meyst / MeystPhoto.com

Lange Sandstrände, Fachwerkhäuser, sogar Wein wächst hier: Die südlichste Provinz Skåne ist ein bisschen anders als der Rest des Landes.

Foto: Mickael Tannus
Foto: Mickael Tannus

Und dann doch wieder sehr schwedisch. Eine Erkundungstour mit dem Fahrrad.

Von Eva Dignös, Malmö
6. Juli 2023

Kaum rote Holzhäuser, Felder statt Wälder, Sandstrand am Meer statt Steg am See: Ist das hier überhaupt schon Schweden? Ja, ist es natürlich, allerdings erst seit gut 300 Jahren.

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.

Urlaub in Schweden
Der Traum von Bullerbü

Ein rotes Holzhaus am Wasser mitten in der Natur: Das ist der Inbegriff von Urlaub in Schweden. Der lässt sich besonders gut auf den Schären verbringen – in einer weniger bekannten Region im Süden des Landes.

Jetzt lesen

Urlaub mit dem Rad

Auf den Balearen
Volle Pulle auf Mallorca

Mit hohem Puls durch blühende Landschaften: Im Frühjahr gehören die Straßen von Mallorca den Radfahrern. Schöner als hier kommt man nirgends in Form. Ein Selbstversuch.

Jetzt lesen
Dänemark
Zeitreise durch Seeland

Wer mit dem Rad die Insel Seeland erkundet, kann der "Eiszeit-Route" folgen. Sie führt zu nachgebauten Lagerplätzen der Steinzeitmenschen, Gletscherseen und Kultstätten - auf sehr entspannende Weise.

Jetzt lesen
Slowenien
Zwischen Hummeln und Hölle

Der Norden Sloweniens bietet eine fantastische Vielfalt an Mountainbike-Strecken. Ein Erlebnisbericht aus der Unterwelt eines verlassenen Bergwerks und einem Flowtrail-Paradies mitten im Nirgendwo.

Jetzt lesen

Sehnsuchtsland Italien

Pontinische Inseln
Italien wie aus dem Bilderbuch

Die Pontinischen Inseln sind kaum bekannt, dabei haben sie viel zu bieten. Man kann hier an Steilküsten wandern, Fischmärkte und Weingüter besuchen – oder es einfach wie die Einheimischen machen.

Jetzt lesen
Outdoor
Camping-Tipps für den Gardasee

Wo übernachten Kletterer, Radfahrer, Familien am besten am Gardasee? Zwölf Empfehlungen für Camper.

Jetzt lesen
Unbekanntes Italien
Marken? Merken

Strand und Berge, historische Städte und viel Natur: Die Region in Mittelitalien hat alles, was Urlauber an dem Land lieben. Nur wissen das die meisten nicht.

Jetzt lesen

Städtereisen

Urlaub
14 Städtereisen für 2023

Lust auf einen Städtetrip, aber noch keine Idee? Es müssen nicht immer die Klassiker London, Rom oder Barcelona sein: Tipps für Stadtbummler und Musikfans, Entdecker und Zeitreisende.

Jetzt lesen
Städtereise-Serie
Kurz nach ... Prag

Wer denkt, die "Goldene Stadt" zu kennen, sollte mal wieder genauer hinsehen. Vor allem abseits des Zentrums wird sie immer kreativer. Eine Erkundungstour.

Jetzt lesen
Städtereise-Serie
Kurz nach ... Amsterdam

Die Grachten - schön und gut. Aber es gibt noch viel Spannenderes zu erleben, am Strand zum Beispiel. Eine Erkundungstour.

Jetzt lesen
Dänemark
Kopenhagen, eine Stadt fürs Leben

Viel öffentlicher Raum, Vorrang für Radfahrer und eine Skipiste auf der Müllverbrennungsanlage: Als neue Welthauptstadt der Architektur macht Kopenhagen Lust auf die urbane Zukunft.

Jetzt lesen
Türkei und Griechenland
Unterwegs in der Ägäis

In der Ägäis prallen Gegensätze aufeinander: kulturelle Einflüsse aus drei Kontinenten, Armut und Reichtum, Urlaubsträume und Flüchtlingsdramen. Die Volontärinnen und Volontäre der SZ sind in die Mittelmeerregion zwischen Griechenland und der Türkei gereist und haben sie von allen Seiten beleuchtet.

Jetzt lesen

In die Berge

Wandern
Freiheit, wir kommen!

Wer fit werden will, geht joggen. Wer viel sehen will, fährt Fahrrad. Wandern ist so gesehen nutzlos. Aber Dinge um ihrer selbst willen zu tun – ist das nicht genau das, was wir verlernt haben? Ein Hoch auf das Fernwandern.

Jetzt lesen
Outdoor-Urlaub in Deutschland
Die zwölf schönsten Fernwanderwege

Von der Ostseeküste bis zu den Alpen lässt sich das Land hervorragend zu Fuß erkunden. Aber welche Route ist die passende für den nächsten Urlaub? Unsere interaktive Karte zeigt Streckenverläufe, Höhenprofile und Sehenswürdigkeiten.

Jetzt lesen

In die Ferne

Neuseeland
Ein Fluss wie ein lebendiges Wesen

Der Fluss Whanganui in Neuseeland ist den Maori heilig. Jahrzehntelang kämpften sie mit Erfolg für seinen Schutz. Heute nehmen sie Gäste mit auf mehrtägige Kanutouren. Ein Abendteuer.

Jetzt lesen
Nevada
Es ist verrückt, es ist Amerika

Alienjagd, Geisterhotels und berüchtigte Saloons: Wer verstehen will, warum die USA so sind, wie sie sind, sollte durch Nevada reisen, von Reno nach Las Vegas. Und unbedingt in Tonopah anhalten.

Jetzt lesen
Tunesien
Neue Wege

Tunesien ist zu vielfältig, um dort nur am Strand zu liegen. Künstler und Gastgeberinnen zeigen unbekannte Seiten des Landes.

Jetzt lesen

Tests

Lastenräder im Vergleich
Kleine Bikes, große Last

Das Tern Quick Haul und das Metz E-Packr sind zwei kompakte Cargobikes für den alltäglichen Einsatz. Welches schlägt sich besser? Ein Vergleich.

Jetzt lesen
E-Bikes im Vergleich
Schick unterwegs

Das Excelsior Urban-E und das Canyon Commuter:ON 7 sind zwei schlanke E-Bikes für die Stadt. Welches schlägt sich besser im Test?

Jetzt lesen
Mobilität
Acht Autos, über die man 2023 spricht

Ob teil- oder vollelektrischer Antrieb, Transporter oder flacher Stromlinienwagen – im Jahr 2023 kommen viele neue Modelle auf den Markt - ein Überblick.

Jetzt lesen
Serie
Reisepioniere

Wir stellen denkwürdige historische Reisen vor - und die bemerkenswerten Menschen, die sich dafür auf den Weg machten.

Jetzt lesen