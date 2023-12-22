Feiertagsgeschichten

Foto: Viola Konrad
22. Dezember 2023
Foto: Jan A. Staiger
Foto: imago stock/imago/Artokoloro
Foto: Thomas Pirot Uhlandstr. 10 55118 Mainz www.thomaspirot.de; Thomas Pirot/Thomas Pirot Uhlandstr. 10 55118
Foto: Elisa Schwarz
Foto: Louis De Belle; louis de belle
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Foto: x
Foto: Jan A. Staiger
Geburt
Der Anfang vom Anfang

Die Geburt ist das Natürlichste und Alltäglichste der Welt – aber was geschieht dabei genau? Rekonstruktion eines Wunders.

Jetzt lesen
Weihnachtsbrauch
Ach, Tannenbaum

Gesät, gedüngt, gestreichelt, gefällt: Ein Weihnachtsbaum hat viel erlebt, bevor er in unser Wohnzimmer kommt. Eine Biografie in acht Kapiteln.

Jetzt lesen
Naturfotografie
Der Schneemann

Vor mehr als 100 Jahren fotografierte ein Milchbauer in Vermont über 5000 Schneekristalle. Ein naturwissenschaftlicher Schatz - bis heute.

Jetzt lesen
Katholische Kirche
Der letzte Mönch von Himmerod

Mit 29 Jahren gelobte Bruder Stephan, keusch und arm zu leben, gehorsam und beständig, bis in den Tod. Und nun?

Jetzt lesen
Beziehung
Baby, ich bin gleich bei dir

Ein Mann bricht in den Knast ein, weil er seine große Liebe nicht verlieren will. Und dann? Muss er ins Gefängnis. Eine Geschichte über Sehnsucht.

Jetzt lesen
Religion
Wer’s glaubt

Warum gilt es als modern, Spiritualität beim Yoga zu finden oder Schweigeseminare zu besuchen – aber als albern, gläubig zu sein? Ein Plädoyer für die Freiheit, an Gott zu denken.

Jetzt lesen
Das gute Pflegeheim
Raus aus den Betten!

Besuch bei Menschen, die in einem Pflegeheim wieder gehen lernen – manche sogar zurück nach Hause

Jetzt lesen
Feiertage
Schöne Bescherung

An Weihnachten soll alles perfekt sein - aber meist kommt das Leben dazwischen. Unsere Autoren erzählen Geschichten von Rettern und Geretteten.

Jetzt lesen
Trauer
Das Leben nach dem Tod

Als ihr Vater schwer krank wurde, hatte unsere Autorin mit vielen Gedanken gerechnet – aber nicht mit dem, der sie dann am meisten beschäftigte.

Jetzt lesen
Zusammengestellt von Jenny Buchholz und illustriert von Viola Konrad

Für Abonnenten
Ihr persönlicher SZ‑Jahresrückblick
Welche Themen haben Sie 2023 am meisten interessiert? Wie viele SZ-Artikel haben Sie gelesen? Und an welchem Tag lesen Sie besonders gerne? Scrollen Sie sich durch Ihr Lese-Jahr.
Jetzt lesen
