Besser leben

22. Dezember 2023
Medizin
Acht Gewohnheiten für ein langes Leben

24 Jahre bei Männern, 21 Jahre bei Frauen: Wie ein gesunder Alltag die Lebenserwartung erhöht.

Liebe
"Fremdverlieben kann man sich auch in glücklichen Beziehungen"

Doch auch aus so einer Situation können Paare gestärkt herauskommen. Ein Gespräch mit der Psychologin Ilka Hoffmann-Bisinger.

Erziehung
"Eltern haben unfassbare Macht"

Die Psychotherapeutin Philippa Perry über den größten Fehler, den Mütter und Väter machen.

Gesundheit
"Im Dauerstress hat man gegen Fettpolster keine Chance"

Fett im Bauchinnern ist ein Haupttreiber für Krankheiten wie Krebs und steigert das Risiko eines Herzinfarkts. Die Ernährungsmedizinerin Silja Schäfer erklärt, wie man es langfristig los wird.

Trauma
„Wir reden viel. Viel zu viel“

Traumatherapeute Bessel van der Kolk findet, dass viele psychische Probleme falsch behandelt werden. Ein Gespräch über Yoga, Theater und die Frage, was Trauma überhaupt ist.

Hartmut Rosa
"Die To-do-Liste explodiert"

Soziologie Hartmut Rosa über die massive Erschöpfung der Gesellschaft.

Gesundheit
"Siebeneinhalb Stunden Schlaf waren mein Game-Changer"

Gertraud Stadler forscht zur Frage, wie Frauen über 50 noch lang gesund und erfüllt weiterleben. Ein Gespräch.

Medizin
Vorbeugen gegen das Vergessen

Eine Demenz im Alter ist manchmal unvermeidlich. Doch etliche Risiken lassen sich verringern. 

Kochen
Das Gericht, das immer gelingt

Sieben Hobby-Köchinnen und -Köche des SZ-Magazins und der SZ über ihr Lieblingsrezept, auf das man sich verlassen kann.

Alltag
Endlich mehr Bewegung

Unsere Autorin ist jahrelang dran gescheitert, eine dauerhafte Sportroutine aufzubauen. Erst ein ganz banaler Rat hat das verändert.

Erziehung
Drei Jahre wach

Auf dem Gymnastikball hüpfen, stundenlang herumtragen, dauerstillen: Wenn Kinder nachts weinen, machen Eltern viel mit. Muss das so sein?

Persönlichkeit
Ich bin mehr als mein Job

Viele Menschen definieren sich über ihre Leistung – was auf Dauer nicht gesund ist. Wie man es schafft, sich selbst wiederzufinden.

Mode
12 Tipps, mit denen Sie sofort besser angezogen sind

Die britische Mode-Expertin Trinny Woodall verrät, wie Sie ohne viel Aufwand Ihren Stil verbessern.

Gesundheit
Besser schlafen in jedem Alter

Was die Nachtruhe stört und wie man sich optimal erholt – ausgeschlafene Tipps für alle Lebensphasen.

Gesundheit
So bezwingt man den inneren Schweinehund

Ständiges Aufschieben hält einen davon ab, der Mensch zu sein, der man sein will, sagt die Psychologin Daniela Bernhardt. Ein Gespräch.

Psychologie
Wie wird man glücklich?

Seit 85 Jahren läuft die Studie, die US-Psychiater Robert Waldinger leitet. Und: Es gibt ein Fazit. Ein Gespräch über den Schlüssel zum guten Leben.

Zusammengestellt vom Team SZ Plus und illustriert von Viola Konrad

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.

