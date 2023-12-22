Geschichten des Jahres

Unter Menschen

Foto: Illustration: Felix Hunger
Foto: Illustration: Felix Hunger
22. Dezember 2023
Foto: Guido Gazzilli /contrasto
Foto: Guido Gazzilli /contrasto
Foto: Annette Cardinale
Foto: Annette Cardinale
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Foto: Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images
Foto: Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images
Foto: Guannan Li
Foto: Guannan Li
Foto: Friedrich Bungert
Foto: Friedrich Bungert
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Foto: Sebastian Willnow/dpa
Foto: Sebastian Willnow/dpa
Foto: Friedrich Bungert
Foto: Friedrich Bungert
Foto: Gregor Hutz
Foto: Gregor Hutz
Foto: -
Foto: -
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Wer ist Joni?
Das stumme Mädchen

Ein Kind in Not schreibt unserer Autorin eine Mail. So beginnt die nervenaufreibende Suche nach Joni - und nach der Wahrheit.

Jetzt lesen
Anzeige
Italien
Gebrauchsanleitung für den Sommer

Es wird immer heißer und gefährlicher, die Hitze ist zum Verzweifeln. Außer man ist Italiener. 

Jetzt lesen
Pflegekind
"Einer muss weg"

Die Geschichte von Ralf Lengen, der in den Siebzigern von seiner Mutter weggegeben wurde – per Zeitungsanzeige. 

Jetzt lesen
Wohnen
Allein im Wald

Anne Donath lebt seit fast 30 Jahren in einem kleinen Holzhaus. Grundfläche: vier mal vier Meter. Ein Besuch.

Jetzt lesen
Referendariat
Kein Bock auf Schule

Lehrer werden? Eine Einführung in das kleine Einmaleins der Abschreckung

Jetzt lesen
Verkehrswende
Und dann flogen die Eier

Rollrasen, Hochbeete und Bänke gegen ein paar Parkplätze. Ganz gut, oder? Doch dann krachte es in der Münchner Kolumbusstraße.

Jetzt lesen
Lesen
Süchtig nach Happy End

Warum sind vor allem junge Frauen so verrückt nach Liebesromanen? Und wer bestimmt eigentlich, was gute Literatur ist?

Jetzt lesen
Drogen
Auf einer Linie

Wer was braucht, meldet sich bei John. Unterwegs mit einem Kokain-Dealer im Berliner Nachtleben.

Jetzt lesen
Long Covid
Der schwarze Schwan

Unsere Autorin ist 30 und seit einem Jahr krank. Was sie in dieser Zeit über das Leben gelernt hat.

Jetzt lesen
Ghosting
Ich meld mich später

Wie ein Gespenst verschwinden manchmal gute Freunde aus dem eigenen Leben. Eine Erfahrung.

Jetzt lesen
Analphabetismus
Raus mit der Sprache

Mehr als sechs Millionen Erwachsene in Deutschland können nicht richtig lesen und schreiben. Doch wie erreicht man Menschen, die sich schämen?

Jetzt lesen
Erster AfD-Bürgermeister
Ein Mann entzaubert sich selbst

Hannes Loth hat viel versprochen im Wahlkampf: kostenlose Kinderbetreuung, geringere Hundesteuer. Jetzt ist er der erste AfD-Bürgermeister in Deutschland – und was soll man sagen, die Kita wird jetzt erst mal teurer.

Jetzt lesen
Klassische Musik
Zwei Brüder

Lucas und Arthur Jussen werden als Klavierduo auf der ganzen Welt gefeiert. Wie ist es, wenn man für den Erfolg immer auch den Bruder braucht? 

Jetzt lesen
Der Fall des Drachenlords
Wie kann man einen Menschen so sehr hassen?

Ein Mob verfolgt Rainer Winkler. Sein Leben ist ruiniert, doch Hilfe kann er nicht erwarten.

Jetzt lesen
Klimawandel
Kurz und schamlos

Er fliegt achtzig Mal im Jahr. Und wenn’s sein muss, auch Frankfurt-München. Unterwegs mit einem Vielflieger.

Jetzt lesen
Volksmusik
Das neue Testament

Heino will seinen gesamten Nachlass einem Mann vermachen, der erst vor Kurzem in sein Leben trat. Warum?

Jetzt lesen
Abschied
Ihr letzter Sommer

Hannelore und Hubert von Werden haben sich dazu entschieden, gemeinsam  zu sterben. Dies ist ihre Geschiche.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Illustrationen: Christine Gensheimer
Foto: Illustrationen: Christine Gensheimer
Wer ist Joni?
Das stumme Mädchen

Ein Kind in Not schreibt unserer Autorin eine Mail. So beginnt die nervenaufreibende Suche nach Joni - und nach der Wahrheit.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Illustrationen: Christine Gensheimer
Foto: Illustrationen: Christine Gensheimer
Anzeige
Foto: Guido Gazzilli /contrasto
Foto: Guido Gazzilli /contrasto
Italien
Gebrauchsanleitung für den Sommer

Es wird immer heißer und gefährlicher, die Hitze ist zum Verzweifeln. Außer man ist Italiener. 

Jetzt lesen
Pflegekind
"Einer muss weg"

Die Geschichte von Ralf Lengen, der in den Siebzigern von seiner Mutter weggegeben wurde – per Zeitungsanzeige. 

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Annette Cardinale
Foto: Annette Cardinale
Wohnen
Allein im Wald

Anne Donath lebt seit fast 30 Jahren in einem kleinen Holzhaus. Grundfläche: vier mal vier Meter. Ein Besuch.

Jetzt lesen
Referendariat
Kein Bock auf Schule

Lehrer werden? Eine Einführung in das kleine Einmaleins der Abschreckung

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Verkehrswende
Und dann flogen die Eier

Rollrasen, Hochbeete und Bänke gegen ein paar Parkplätze. Ganz gut, oder? Doch dann krachte es in der Münchner Kolumbusstraße.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images
Foto: Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images
Lesen
Süchtig nach Happy End

Warum sind vor allem junge Frauen so verrückt nach Liebesromanen? Und wer bestimmt eigentlich, was gute Literatur ist?

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Guannan Li
Foto: Guannan Li
Drogen
Auf einer Linie

Wer was braucht, meldet sich bei John. Unterwegs mit einem Kokain-Dealer im Berliner Nachtleben.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Friedrich Bungert
Foto: Friedrich Bungert
Long Covid
Der schwarze Schwan

Unsere Autorin ist 30 und seit einem Jahr krank. Was sie in dieser Zeit über das Leben gelernt hat.

Jetzt lesen
Ghosting
Ich meld mich später

Wie ein Gespenst verschwinden manchmal gute Freunde aus dem eigenen Leben. Eine Erfahrung.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Analphabetismus
Raus mit der Sprache

Mehr als sechs Millionen Erwachsene in Deutschland können nicht richtig lesen und schreiben. Doch wie erreicht man Menschen, die sich schämen?

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Sebastian Willnow/dpa
Foto: Sebastian Willnow/dpa
Erster AfD-Bürgermeister
Ein Mann entzaubert sich selbst

Hannes Loth hat viel versprochen im Wahlkampf: kostenlose Kinderbetreuung, geringere Hundesteuer. Jetzt ist er der erste AfD-Bürgermeister in Deutschland – und was soll man sagen, die Kita wird jetzt erst mal teurer.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Friedrich Bungert
Foto: Friedrich Bungert
Klassische Musik
Zwei Brüder

Lucas und Arthur Jussen werden als Klavierduo auf der ganzen Welt gefeiert. Wie ist es, wenn man für den Erfolg immer auch den Bruder braucht? 

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Gregor Hutz
Foto: Gregor Hutz
Der Fall des Drachenlords
Wie kann man einen Menschen so sehr hassen?

Ein Mob verfolgt Rainer Winkler. Sein Leben ist ruiniert, doch Hilfe kann er nicht erwarten.

Jetzt lesen
Klimawandel
Kurz und schamlos

Er fliegt achtzig Mal im Jahr. Und wenn’s sein muss, auch Frankfurt-München. Unterwegs mit einem Vielflieger.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: -
Foto: -
Volksmusik
Das neue Testament

Heino will seinen gesamten Nachlass einem Mann vermachen, der erst vor Kurzem in sein Leben trat. Warum?

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Abschied
Ihr letzter Sommer

Hannelore und Hubert von Werden haben sich dazu entschieden, gemeinsam  zu sterben. Dies ist ihre Geschiche.

Jetzt lesen

Rätsel

Füllen Sie das Quadrat - so, dass alles passt
Futoshiki ist japanisch und bedeutet wörtlich übersetzt "ungleich". Denn Sie müssen Zahlen nicht nur ohne Wiederholung im Quadrat anordnen, sondern auf weitere Schwierigkeiten achten. Viel Spaß beim Tüfteln!
Zum Futoshiki-Rätsel
Vier Bilder, eine Gemeinsamkeit – welche?
Hat man einmal mit dem "Quartett"-Rätsel angefangen, kann einen die Suche nach der Antwort stundenlang umtreiben. Wie schnell kommen Sie zur Lösung?
Alle Quartette
Finden Sie die richtigen Wörter
Die Regeln sind einfach – aber eine elegante Lösung zu finden, ist ziemlich knifflig: Hier geht es zum "Buchstabenring" - unserem täglichen Denkspiel.
Jetzt ausprobieren

Zusammengestellt vom Team SZ Plus, illustriert von Viola Konrad

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.

Besser leben
Gut schlafen in jedem Alter. Gewohnheiten für ein langes Leben. Zur Frage, wie man glücklich wird. Und mehr.
Jetzt lesen
Um die Welt
Aussteigen auf Bali. Rattenjagd in New York. Das Dorf am Rande der Welt. Und mehr.
Jetzt lesen