Foto: imago stock&people
Foto: imago stock&people/Arkivi
Foto: mauritius images / imageBROKER
Oper unter Sternen

Die Arena von Verona feiert 100 Jahre Festspiele.

Sie begeistert seit jeher auch ein Publikum, das sich sonst wenig für dieses Genre interessiert. Zeit für eine Würdigung.

Oper unter Sternen

Die Arena von Verona feiert 100 Jahre Festspiele.

Sie begeistert seit jeher auch ein Publikum, das sich sonst wenig für dieses Genre interessiert. Zeit für eine Würdigung.

Von Margit Kohl
7. Juni 2023

Der Zauber Veronas hat viel zu tun mit diesem einzigartigen Arena-Gefühl, das einem unvergesslich bleibt: Im prächtigen Amphitheater nimmt man während eines lauen Sommerabends Platz auf einer der oberen Steinstufen, die noch die Wärme des Tages gespeichert haben.

