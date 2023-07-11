Foto: Marco Bertorello/AFP
Foto: Marco Bertorello/AFP
Foto: Imago/Heritage Images
Foto: Imago/Heritage Images
Foto: picture alliance/UK Parliament
Foto: picture alliance/UK Parliament
Out of order
Foto: Marco Bertorello/AFP
Foto: Marco Bertorello/AFP
Out of order
Foto: Imago/Heritage Images
Foto: Imago/Heritage Images
Foto: picture alliance/UK Parliament
Foto: picture alliance/UK Parliament
11. Juli 2023 - 12 Min. Lesezeit
Der Palace of Westminster steht an der Themse in der Londoner Innenstadt, irgendwo zwischen Vergangenheit und Gegenwart.