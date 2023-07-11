Foto: Marco Bertorello/AFP
Das House of Commons, Westminster, etwa 1905.
Foto: Imago/Heritage Images
Rohre und Leitungen im House of Lords, 2016.
Foto: picture alliance/UK Parliament
Out of order

Im Palace of Westminster streiten seit fast achthundert Jahren die Abgeordneten, er ist das Herz der britischen Demokratie. 

Aber es würde niemanden wundern, wenn er plötzlich auseinanderfällt. Von unentwirrbaren Kabeln, stinkenden Toiletten und einer sehr britischen Strategie: abwarten.

Das House of Commons, Westminster, etwa 1905.
Foto: Imago/Heritage Images
Im Palace of Westminster streiten seit fast achthundert Jahren die Abgeordneten, er ist das Herz der britischen Demokratie. 

Rohre und Leitungen im House of Lords, 2016.
Foto: picture alliance/UK Parliament
Aber es würde niemanden wundern, wenn er plötzlich auseinanderfällt. Von unentwirrbaren Kabeln, stinkenden Toiletten und einer sehr britischen Strategie: abwarten.

Von Michael Neudecker
11. Juli 2023 - 12 Min. Lesezeit

Der Palace of Westminster steht an der Themse in der Londoner Innenstadt, irgendwo zwischen Vergangenheit und Gegenwart.

