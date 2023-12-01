SZ Weekender 1.-3. Dezember

Über Menschen, die Skibrillen lieben und das Rätsel der Intelligenz

Foto: Viola Konrad
1. Dezember 2023
Foto: Lukas Lienhard
Foto: David Wünschel
Foto: Alexander Bauer
Foto: Madlen Krippendorf
Foto: Andreas Jakwerth
Foto: Esther Driehaus
Foto: Photo: Filippo Fior / Diesel/Photo: Filippo Fior / Gorunway.c
Foto: Getty Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images
Geld
Auf der Spur der guten Tat

Immer mehr Superreiche spenden einen Teil ihres Vermögens. Klingt toll. Oder nicht?

Südkorea
Küche des Lebens

Die Nonne Jeongkwan Snim ist eine der einflussreichsten Köchinnen der Gegenwart. Unser Autor durfte mit ihr arbeiten.

Familie
"Mein Kind sagt auch, dass ..."

Elternabende sind schlimm? Eltern-Chat-Gruppen sind schlimmer. Eine Rekonstruktion.

Roadtrip
Mit dem Scooter durch Indonesien

1300 Kilometer fährt unser Autor durch Java und Bali. Nicht immer ohne Schrammen.

Psychologie
"Nur 2,5 Prozent sind hochbegabt"

Welche Rolle sollte Intelligenz im Leben spielen? Ein Gespräch über eine wichtige Ressource und Fairness.

Schweiz
Auf der Schokoladenseite

Eine bitter-süße Spurensuche bei den besten Chocolatiers der Welt.

Wohnen
Im Keller wird gebraut

In einem Wiener Seniorenheim gibt es keine Einsamkeit - dafür eine gemeinsame Leidenschaft. Ein Besuch.

Zeitgeist
Und, wie rettest du die Welt?

Selbst die banalsten Dinge sind heute politisch aufgeladen. Aber müssen wir uns wirklich ständig für alles rechtfertigen? 

Mode
Hauptsache ugly

Wieso muss klamottentechnisch bei Gen Z alles so aussehen, als wäre es auf der Straße aufgesammelt worden?

Fußball
Der Sommer seines Lebens

2006 gewann Deutschland - heute kaum noch vorstellbar - die Weltmeisterschaft. Eine sportliche Zeitreise.

Foto: Dirk Schmidt
Rätsel

Füllen Sie das Quadrat - so, dass alles passt
Futoshiki ist japanisch und bedeutet wörtlich übersetzt "ungleich". Denn Sie müssen Zahlen nicht nur ohne Wiederholung im Quadrat anordnen, sondern auf weitere Schwierigkeiten achten. Viel Spaß beim Tüfteln!
Vier Bilder, eine Gemeinsamkeit – welche?
Hat man einmal mit dem "Quartett"-Rätsel angefangen, kann einen die Suche nach der Antwort stundenlang umtreiben. Wie schnell kommen Sie zur Lösung?
Finden Sie die richtigen Wörter
Die Regeln sind einfach – aber eine elegante Lösung zu finden, ist ziemlich knifflig: Hier geht es zum "Buchstabenring" - unserem täglichen Denkspiel.
Probier doch mal

Ziege trifft Kürbis
Bei dem Weihnachtsmenü unseres Kochkolumnisten geht es um bescheidene Zutaten und liebevoll ausgearbeitete Rezepte. Den Anfang macht diese einfache, aber raffinierte Ziegenkäse-Kürbistarte.
Diese Woche zusammengestellt von Christina Lopinski und illustriert von Viola Konrad

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.