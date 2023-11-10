SZ Weekender 10.-12. November
Ein Platz am Fenster und 78 Geschenkideen
10. November 2023
Foto: SANTIAGO BORJA
Foto: SANTIAGO BORJA
Foto: TBM/picture alliance/United Archives
Foto: TBM/picture alliance/United Archives
Foto: svetikd; svetikd/Getty Images
Foto: svetikd; svetikd/Getty Images
Foto: Jelka von Langen
Foto: Jelka von Langen
Foto: Jessy Asmus
Foto: Jessy Asmus
Foto: Morber Jennerich Architekten
Foto: Morber Jennerich Architekten
Foto: Khy
Foto: Khy
Foto: Vasily Pindyurin via www.imago-images.de/imago images/Westend61
Foto: Vasily Pindyurin via www.imago-images.de/imago images/Westend61
Foto: IMAGO / rockyreborn
Foto: IMAGO / rockyreborn
Foto: SANTIAGO BORJA
Foto: SANTIAGO BORJA
Anzeige
Foto: Vasily Pindyurin via www.imago-images.de/imago images/Westend61
Foto: Vasily Pindyurin via www.imago-images.de/imago images/Westend61
Rätsel
Probier doch mal
Diese Woche zusammengestellt von Theresa Parstorfer und illustriert von Viola Konrad