SZ Weekender 10.-12. November

Ein Platz am Fenster und 78 Geschenkideen

Foto: Illustration: Viola Konrad
Foto: Illustration: Viola Konrad
10. November 2023
Foto: TBM/picture alliance/United Archives
Foto: TBM/picture alliance/United Archives
Foto: svetikd; svetikd/Getty Images
Foto: svetikd; svetikd/Getty Images
Foto: Jelka von Langen
Foto: Jelka von Langen
Foto: Jessy Asmus
Foto: Jessy Asmus
Foto: Morber Jennerich Architekten
Foto: Morber Jennerich Architekten
Foto: Khy
Foto: Khy
Foto: Vasily Pindyurin via www.imago-images.de/imago images/Westend61
Foto: Vasily Pindyurin via www.imago-images.de/imago images/Westend61
Foto: IMAGO / rockyreborn
Foto: IMAGO / rockyreborn
Wetter
Die Wolkenleserin

Mira Pöhlker ist Mikrophysikerin. Ein Gespräch über Rätsel am Himmel.

Jetzt lesen
Anzeige
Loriot
Danke, Meister

Er wusste, wie man dem Schweren das Leichte abringt: Eine Würdigung zu Loriots 100. Geburtstag.

Jetzt lesen
Weihnachten
Kommt von Herzen

78 Weihnachtsgeschenk-Ideen für junge und alte, lustige und ernste, pragmatische und träumerische Charaktere.

Jetzt lesen
Kino
"Brad Pitt hat gesagt: Ich möchte das unbedingt spielen"

Edward Berger hat so viele Oscars gewonnen wie kein deutscher Regisseur vor ihm. Was wird dadurch anders?

Jetzt lesen
Kinderkleidung
Vom Mental Load zum Mantel Load

Neue Pullis, Jacke zu klein: Saisonwechsel ist mit Kleinkindern ein Riesenstress - zumindest für die Mütter.

Jetzt lesen
Istanbul
Wenn ich einmal groß bin

Hussein ist einsdreiundsechzig. Aber nicht mehr lang. Besuch bei Männern, die endlich über sich hinauswachsen wollen.

Jetzt lesen
Fensternischen
Gute Aussichten

Über die Sehnsucht nach einem Lieblingsplatz.

Jetzt lesen
Mode
Bravo, ein Star-Schnitt!

Warum ist das Phänomen Promi-macht-Mode nicht totzukriegen? 

Jetzt lesen
Essen
"Suppe kochen hat eine therapeutische Wirkung"

Theresa von Wangenheim zeigt, wie vielseitig Suppe sein kann - und verrät, welche Geheimzutat sie verwendet.

Jetzt lesen
Reise
Mallorca zu Fuß

Duftende Kräuter, türkisfarbenes Wasser und viel Ruhe: Der Herbst ist die beste Jahreszeit für Wanderungen auf der Insel.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: SANTIAGO BORJA
Foto: SANTIAGO BORJA
Wetter
Die Wolkenleserin

Mira Pöhlker ist Mikrophysikerin. Ein Gespräch über Rätsel am Himmel.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: SANTIAGO BORJA
Foto: SANTIAGO BORJA
Anzeige
Foto: TBM/picture alliance/United Archives
Foto: TBM/picture alliance/United Archives
Loriot
Danke, Meister

Er wusste, wie man dem Schweren das Leichte abringt: Eine Würdigung zu Loriots 100. Geburtstag.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: svetikd; svetikd/Getty Images
Foto: svetikd; svetikd/Getty Images
Weihnachten
Kommt von Herzen

78 Weihnachtsgeschenk-Ideen für junge und alte, lustige und ernste, pragmatische und träumerische Charaktere.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Jelka von Langen
Foto: Jelka von Langen
Kino
"Brad Pitt hat gesagt: Ich möchte das unbedingt spielen"

Edward Berger hat so viele Oscars gewonnen wie kein deutscher Regisseur vor ihm. Was wird dadurch anders?

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Jessy Asmus
Foto: Jessy Asmus
Kinderkleidung
Vom Mental Load zum Mantel Load

Neue Pullis, Jacke zu klein: Saisonwechsel ist mit Kleinkindern ein Riesenstress - zumindest für die Mütter.

Jetzt lesen
Istanbul
Wenn ich einmal groß bin

Hussein ist einsdreiundsechzig. Aber nicht mehr lang. Besuch bei Männern, die endlich über sich hinauswachsen wollen.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Morber Jennerich Architekten
Foto: Morber Jennerich Architekten
Fensternischen
Gute Aussichten

Über die Sehnsucht nach einem Lieblingsplatz.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Khy
Foto: Khy
Mode
Bravo, ein Star-Schnitt!

Warum ist das Phänomen Promi-macht-Mode nicht totzukriegen? 

Jetzt lesen
Foto: Vasily Pindyurin via www.imago-images.de/imago images/Westend61
Foto: Vasily Pindyurin via www.imago-images.de/imago images/Westend61
Essen
"Suppe kochen hat eine therapeutische Wirkung"

Theresa von Wangenheim zeigt, wie vielseitig Suppe sein kann - und verrät, welche Geheimzutat sie verwendet.

Jetzt lesen
Foto: IMAGO / rockyreborn
Foto: IMAGO / rockyreborn
Reise
Mallorca zu Fuß

Duftende Kräuter, türkisfarbenes Wasser und viel Ruhe: Der Herbst ist die beste Jahreszeit für Wanderungen auf der Insel.

Jetzt lesen

Rätsel

Füllen Sie das Quadrat - so, dass alles passt
Futoshiki ist japanisch und bedeutet wörtlich übersetzt "ungleich". Denn Sie müssen Zahlen nicht nur ohne Wiederholung im Quadrat anordnen, sondern auf weitere Schwierigkeiten achten. Viel Spaß beim Tüfteln!
Zum Futoshiki-Rätsel
Vier Bilder, eine Gemeinsamkeit – welche?
Hat man einmal mit dem "Quartett"-Rätsel angefangen, kann einen die Suche nach der Antwort stundenlang umtreiben. Wie schnell kommen Sie zur Lösung?
Alle Quartette
Finden Sie die richtigen Wörter
Die Regeln sind einfach – aber eine elegante Lösung zu finden, ist ziemlich knifflig: Hier geht es zum "Buchstabenring" - unserem täglichen Denkspiel.
Jetzt ausprobieren

Probier doch mal

Mörderisch gute Spaghetti mit Ofen-Knoblauch
Spaghetti direkt in der Pfanne zu schmurgeln, liegt im Trend. All'assassina nennt sich die wie ein Risotto gegarte Pasta. Sie hat unseren Kolumnisten zu diesen Spaghetti mit Ofenknoblauch und Peperoncino inspiriert.
Zum Rezept

Diese Woche zusammengestellt von Theresa Parstorfer und illustriert von Viola Konrad

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.