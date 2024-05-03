SZ Weekender 3.-5. Mai

Die Freiheit, zu tun und zu lassen

Foto: Viola Konrad
Foto: Viola Konrad
3. Mai 2024

Ein Mensch mit bedingungslosem Grundeinkommen. Leben auf einer Insel. Was Wehrpflicht wirklich bedeutet. Und mehr.

Foto: udo watter
Foto: udo watter
Foto: Lutz Roeßler
Foto: Lutz Roeßler
Foto: Teutopress/Imago
Foto: Teutopress/Imago
Foto: NÓI CREW
Foto: NÓI CREW
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Foto: Alessandra Schellnegger
Foto: Cavan Images/mauritius images / Cavan Images
Foto: Cavan Images/mauritius images / Cavan Images
Sahara
Die größte Wüste der Welt

Vier Wochen mit Nomaden durch Tschad: Ein Abenteuer, für das man gute Nerven braucht.

Landärztin
"Dann hängt die Infusion halt auch mal am Garderobenständer"

Janine Feurer ist Ärztin auf der Ostseeinsel Fehmarn. Ein Gespräch über Arbeit, Entscheidungen und das Leben auf einer Insel.

Bundeswehr
Willkommen beim Bund

Wer Wehrpflicht fordert, sollte diese Art von Armee noch vor der Wiedereinführung realistisch einschätzen.

Finanzielle Unabhängigkeit
Frei oder faul?

Funktioniert das bedingungslose Grundeinkommen? Zu Besuch bei einem, der drei Jahre Geld bekam, einfach so.

Schule in Bayern
Immer auf die Kleinen

Mehr Mathe, mehr Deutsch, dafür im Zweifel weniger Musik? In der Carl-Orff-Grundschule haben sie da eine klare Meinung.

Rezepte für den Frühling
Spargel mal ganz anders

Acht Profi-Tipps, die das Lieblingsgemüse der Deutschen besser machen.

Dorfkind, Stadtkind
Eine Liebeserklärung ans Zuhause

Unsere Autorinnen sind irgendwo in Deutschland aufgewachsen und wollten lange nur noch weg. Warum sie heute anders denken.

Ryan Gosling
King of Hollywood

Ein Treffen mit dem Star in Berlin zur Klärung der beliebten Frage, wie er denn eigentlich so ist.

Anatomie
Wo sitzt die Seele, wo der Verstand?

Jahrhundertelang hatten Menschen kaum Ahnung, was in ihnen steckt. Eine Geschichte kurioser Missverständnisse.

Begegnung mit Delfinen
Unbeschreiblich schön

Die schönsten Dinge des Lebens lassen sich nicht festhalten oder in Worten beschreiben. Man muss sie im Herzen behalten. 

Rätsel

Füllen Sie das Quadrat - so, dass alles passt
Futoshiki ist japanisch und bedeutet wörtlich übersetzt "ungleich". Denn Sie müssen Zahlen nicht nur ohne Wiederholung im Quadrat anordnen, sondern auf weitere Schwierigkeiten achten. Viel Spaß beim Tüfteln!
Vier Bilder, eine Gemeinsamkeit – welche?
Hat man einmal mit dem "Quartett"-Rätsel angefangen, kann einen die Suche nach der Antwort stundenlang umtreiben. Wie schnell kommen Sie zur Lösung?
Finden Sie die richtigen Wörter
Die Regeln sind einfach – aber eine elegante Lösung zu finden, ist ziemlich knifflig: Hier geht es zum "Buchstabenring" - unserem täglichen Denkspiel.
Probier doch mal

Schmeckt nach Kindheit
Erdbeeren mit Vanillepudding erinnern viele Menschen an Jahrzehnte zurückliegende Frühlingstage.
Zum Rezept

Mehr Weekender finden Sie hier.

Diese Woche zusammengestellt von Jenny Buchholz und illustriert von Viola Konrad

