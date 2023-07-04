Foto: Bertrand Guay/AFP
Für immer schön

Die Entwürfe von Rahul Mishra sind spektakulär.

Er ist der einzige indische Designer, der seine Kreationen bei der Pariser Haute-Couture-Schau zeigt.

Im schnelllebigen Modegeschäft ist er eine Ausnahmeerscheinung – weil er mit seinen Kleidern die Welt verbessern will.

Für immer schön

Die Entwürfe von Rahul Mishra sind spektakulär.

Er ist der einzige indische Designer, der seine Kreationen bei der Pariser Haute-Couture-Schau zeigt.

Im schnelllebigen Modegeschäft ist er eine Ausnahmeerscheinung – weil er mit seinen Kleidern die Welt verbessern will.

Von David Pfeifer
4. Juli 2023

Man muss schon ein gesundes Selbstbewusstsein haben, um ein Kleid von Rahul Mishra zu tragen.

