Foto: Mamula Island
Foto: Mamula Island
Foto: Österreichische Gesellschaft für Festungsforschung
Foto: Österreichische Gesellschaft für Festungsforschung
Foto: Mark Anthony Fox
Foto: Mark Anthony Fox
Foto: Mark Anthony Fox
Foto: Mark Anthony Fox
Montenegro
Eine Insel mit viel Erbe
Foto: Mamula Island
Foto: Mamula Island
Montenegro
Eine Insel mit viel Erbe
Foto: Österreichische Gesellschaft für Festungsforschung
Foto: Österreichische Gesellschaft für Festungsforschung
Foto: Mark Anthony Fox
Foto: Mark Anthony Fox
Foto: Mark Anthony Fox
Foto: Mark Anthony Fox
14. Juli 2023 - 10 Min. Lesezeit
Das Schnellboot nähert sich von Norden der Insel.