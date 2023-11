Astronomie:Das perfekte Sonnensystem mit sechs Planeten

Tracing a link between two neighbour planet at regular time interval along their orbits, creates a pattern unique to each couple. The six planets of the HD110067 system create together a mesmerising geometric pattern due to their resonance-chain. Credit: © CC BY-NC-SA 4.0, Thibaut Roger/NCCR PlanetS CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 stands for Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International type of licence: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/deed

