Süddeutsche Zeitung meets with Niall Ferguson and Moritz Schularick in Berlin, where they are presenting their views on the global situation at the Chancellery and the Ministry of Defense. Economic historian Ferguson of Stanford University is regarded as a brilliant analyst of the times thanks to his numerous bestsellers; most recently, the 62-year-old has also faced criticism for his stance on Donald Trump. For 20 years, Ferguson has collaborated repeatedly with Moritz Schularick (50), who heads the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, one of Germany’s leading economic research institutes.
Top economists warn„China and the US will eat up Europe piece by piece“
Lesezeit: 8 Min.
If Europe doesn't achieve technological autonomy, it will become economic prey to superpowers, Niall Ferguson and Moritz Schularick predict. But the decline of German industry can be stopped.
Interview: Alexander Hagelüken
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