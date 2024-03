TOPSHOT - Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham (C) gets a kick away as Waratahs player Jed Holloway (R) attempts a charge down during the Super Rugby match between the NSW Waratahs and the Canterbury Crusaders in Melbourne on March 2, 2024. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

