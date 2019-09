Eintracht Frankfurt v Fortuna Duesseldorf - Bundesliga FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 01: Bas Dost of Frankfurt celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Fortuna Duesseldorf at Commerzbank-Arena on September 01, 2019 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

