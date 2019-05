Spotted in Dortmund by @alexey83_bvb:



"#BVB against Nazis!"



Piszczek: "Rather be on the bench than on the far right"



Götze: "Rather give Bayern the title than lose Dorstfeld to Nazis"



Favre: "Season tickets for Nazi dropouts"



Dorstfeld=Area known for its far-right tendencies pic.twitter.com/YryQfhxbbE