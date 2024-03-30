Zum Hauptinhalt springen

Der letzte Blick: TOPSHOT - Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 30, 2024. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP)

(Foto: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP)

Von Annabell Burkhardt

Der letzte Blick: TOPSHOT - A father and her daughter watch from the sidelines as Kenyan driver Hamza Anwar steers his Ford Fiesta Rally 3 with Kenyan co-driver Adnan Din during the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Kenya Special Stage 8 (SS8) in Gilgil, on March 30, 2024. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)

(Foto: LUIS TATO/AFP)

1:

Der letzte Blick: TOPSHOT - Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 30, 2024. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP)

(Foto: MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP)

2:

Der letzte Blick: TOPSHOT - Tanzanian driver Yasin Nasser loses control of his Ford Fiesta Mk II with Ugandan co-driver Ali Katumba during the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Kenya Special Stage 7 (SS7) in Naivasha, on March 29, 2024. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)

(Foto: LUIS TATO/AFP)

3:

Der letzte Blick: TOPSHOT - Sporting Lisbon's Portuguese midfielder #11 Nuno Santos celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Portuguese League football match between Estrela da Amadora and Sporting CP at Jose Gomes stadium in Amadora, outskirts of Lisbon, on March 29, 2024. (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP)

(Foto: ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP)

4:

Der letzte Blick: TOPSHOT - A mural showing Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani is seen on the Miyako Hotel in Little Tokyo in downtown Los Angeles, California, on March 28, 2024. The mural, by artist Robert Vargas, is 150 feet (46 meters) tall and is titled 'LA Rising.' (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

(Foto: ROBYN BECK/AFP)

5:

Der letzte Blick: Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Texas Leo Neugebauer lands during the long jump during the men s decathlon at the Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Austin , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikalaxCompton/American-Statesmanx USATSI_22879666; 27.03.2024 IMAGO Bildnummer: 1043006761 2400x1600 Pixel IMAGO / USA TODAY Network Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Texas Leo Neugebauer lands during the long jump during the men s decathlon at the Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Austin , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikalaxCompton/American-Statesmanx USATSI_22879666

(Foto: IMAGO/Mikala Compton/American-Statesman; Mikal Compton / USA Today / Imago/IMAGO/USA TODAY Network)

6:

© SZ/NAB - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.
