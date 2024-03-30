Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Texas Leo Neugebauer lands during the long jump during the men s decathlon at the Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Austin , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikalaxCompton/American-Statesmanx USATSI_22879666; 27.03.2024 IMAGO Bildnummer: 1043006761 2400x1600 Pixel IMAGO / USA TODAY Network Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Texas Leo Neugebauer lands during the long jump during the men s decathlon at the Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Austin , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikalaxCompton/American-Statesmanx USATSI_22879666 (Foto: IMAGO/Mikala Compton/American-Statesman; Mikal Compton / USA Today / Imago/IMAGO/USA TODAY Network)