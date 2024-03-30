TOPSHOT - A mural showing Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani is seen on the Miyako Hotel in Little Tokyo in downtown Los Angeles, California, on March 28, 2024. The mural, by artist Robert Vargas, is 150 feet (46 meters) tall and is titled 'LA Rising.' (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

