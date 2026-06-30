Fußballgötter

Der Kapitän

Foto: Guido Schröter
Foto: Guido Schröter

Wer hat Schuld am deutschen WM-Aus gegen Paraguay? Der Trainer? Kapitän Kimmich verteidigt ihn – mehr oder weniger. 

Von Guido Schröter
30. Juni 2026 | Lesezeit: 1 Min.
Foto: Guido Schröter
Foto: Guido Schröter
Foto: Guido Schröter
Foto: Guido Schröter
Foto: Guido Schröter
Foto: Guido Schröter
Foto: Guido Schröter
Foto: Guido Schröter
Foto: Guido Schröter
Foto: Guido Schröter
Foto: Guido Schröter
Foto: Guido Schröter
Text und Illustrationen: Guido Schröter; Digitales Storytelling: tbr

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