Fußballgötter Der Kapitän Foto: Guido Schröter Foto: Guido Schröter Wer hat Schuld am deutschen WM-Aus gegen Paraguay? Der Trainer? Kapitän Kimmich verteidigt ihn – mehr oder weniger. Von Guido Schröter 30. Juni 2026 | Lesezeit: 1 Min. Foto: Guido Schröter Foto: Guido Schröter Foto: Guido Schröter Foto: Guido Schröter Foto: Guido Schröter Foto: Guido Schröter Foto: Guido Schröter Foto: Guido Schröter Foto: Guido Schröter Foto: Guido Schröter Foto: Guido Schröter Foto: Guido Schröter Text und Illustrationen: Guido Schröter; Digitales Storytelling: tbr