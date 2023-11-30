„Kimmich ist als Rechtsverteidiger noch stärker“

SZ Serie zur Zukunft des Wintersports

Schnee von morgen

Bald wird es in den Alpen an vielen Skiorten zu warm sein, um im Winter die Pisten zu beschneien. Und dann? Anderswo sind Alternativen Schnee schon im Einsatz: Bürsten, Wellen und Kunststoffspaghetti. Ein Blick in die Zukunft des Skifahrens.