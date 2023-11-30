Foto: Christoph Hardt/imago/Panama Pictures
Michael Ballack
„Kimmich ist als Rechtsverteidiger noch stärker“
30. November 2023 - 14 Min. Lesezeit
Michael Ballack weiß, was es bedeutet, ein Turnier im eigenen Land zu spielen.