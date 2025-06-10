Foto: Fox Photos/Getty Images
24-Stunden-Rennen in Le Mans 1955

Die größte Katastrophe des Motorsports

1955 wurde das 24-Stunden-Rennen von Le Mans erstmals live im Fernsehen übertragen. Dann geschieht das Unglück:

Um 18.26 Uhr wird ein brennender Rennwagen in die Zuschauerränge katapultiert.

Über einen Tag vor 70 Jahren, der bis heute Fragen aufwirft.

Von René Hofmann
10. Juni 2025 | Lesezeit: 8 Min.

„Es war wie im Krieg, es war wie ein Bombardement. (…) Und das an einem Samstag im Juni, bei den 24 Stunden von Le Mans. Du bist entspannt, zufrieden, glücklich. Es war ein großartiges Rennen. Und dann kommt ein Feuerball aus dem Himmel und schießt direkt auf Dich zu.“ Renaud de Laborderie, Augenzeuge.

