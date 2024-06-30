Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa
Foto: Federico Gambarini/dpa
Foto: IMAGO/Jose Breton/IMAGO/NurPhoto
Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa
27 Millionen Zuschauer haben sich in deutschen Innenstädten und Wohnzimmern versammelt ...

... um das Spiel der deutschen Mannschaft gegen Dänemark zu sehen. Doch nach gut 30 Minuten...

... sehen sie keinen Ball mehr, sondern ein erstaunliches Phänomen:

Die Wasserfälle von Dortmund

30. Juni 2024 - 2 Min. Lesezeit

Die Erwartungen vor dem Spiel waren hoch: Nach überzeugenden Auftritten in der Vorrunde stieg nicht nur bei diesem Fan in Berlin die Euphorie.

Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa
Foto: Federico Gambarini/dpa
Foto: IMAGO/Jose Breton/IMAGO/NurPhoto
Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa
