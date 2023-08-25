Foto: Bernd Feil/MIS / Imago
60 Jahre Bundesliga...

... und kein bisschen weise

Die Fußball-Bundesliga wird 60 Jahre alt – und hat bisher nichts ausgelassen in ihrem Leben. Die SZ dokumentiert, wie sie wurde, was sie ist – eine Zeitreise mit Hirschgeweih, Hundebiss ins Spielergesäß und diesem unübersehbaren FC Bayern.

Von SZ-Autoren
25. August 2023 - 8 Min. Lesezeit

Sechzig Jahre und kein bisschen weise / aus gehabtem Schaden nichts gelernt / sechzig Jahre auf dem Weg zum Greise / und doch sechzig Jahr’ davon entfernt.

