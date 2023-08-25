Foto: Horstmüller/Imago
Foto: Horstmüller/Imago
Foto: Bernd Feil/MIS / Imago
Foto: Bernd Feil/MIS / Imago
Foto: DB dpa/dpa
Foto: DB dpa/dpa
60 Jahre Bundesliga...
... und kein bisschen weise
Foto: Horstmüller/Imago
Foto: Horstmüller/Imago
60 Jahre Bundesliga...
Foto: Bernd Feil/MIS / Imago
Foto: Bernd Feil/MIS / Imago
... und kein bisschen weise
Foto: DB dpa/dpa
Foto: DB dpa/dpa
25. August 2023 - 8 Min. Lesezeit
Sechzig Jahre und kein bisschen weise / aus gehabtem Schaden nichts gelernt / sechzig Jahre auf dem Weg zum Greise / und doch sechzig Jahr’ davon entfernt.