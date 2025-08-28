Foto: Thomas Pfannkuch
Foto: Thomas Pfannkuch
Foto: Thomas Pfannkuch
Foto: Thomas Pfannkuch
Wild paddeln
Foto: Thomas Pfannkuch
Foto: Thomas Pfannkuch
Wild paddeln
Foto: Thomas Pfannkuch
Foto: Thomas Pfannkuch
28. August 2025 | Lesezeit: 6 Min.
Ich paddle nun schon seit ein paar Jahren und dachte eigentlich, stabil auf dem Brett zu stehen. Auf dem Ammersee schmunzle ich manchmal über die Anfänger, die vor jeder Dampferwelle auf die Knie sinken. Doch nun schäumt vor mir das Wasser in einer engen S-Kurve. Und als ich den Guide rasant durch die Schleife hoppeln sehe, werden die Knie weich.