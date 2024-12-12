Touristen bewundern vom Orangengarten auf dem Aventin den Blick auf den Petersdom - 2025 dürfte es noch wesentlich voller für sie werden (Archivbild).
Foto: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
Foto: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Foto: Andrea Ronchini/IMAGO/NurPhoto
Nächstes Jahr nach Rom, wirklich?

Schon in gewöhnlichen Zeiten herrscht in der Stadt Hochbetrieb, doch im „Heiligen Jahr“ droht ein touristischer Ausnahmezustand.

Ein Streifzug zwischen Baustellenchaos und opulentem Festprogramm.

Von Marc Beise, Rom
12. Dezember 2024

Das Problem hat einen Namen: Piazza Venezia. Ausgangs- und Zielpunkt der meisten Rom-Besucher, doch aktuell eine gigantische Baustelle. Dabei beginnt am 24. Dezember das Heilige Jahr, italienisch Giubileo. Prognostiziert sind für 2025 um die 30 Millionen Pilger, die zu den 35 Millionen Besuchern hinzukommen sollen, die sich ohnehin in einem normalen Jahr durch Rom drängen. Und es erwarten sie Bauzäune, Kräne und Lärm.

