Foto: Josephine Kanefend
Foto: Josephine Kanefend
Foto: Sonny Vermeer/mauritius images / Alamy Stock
Foto: Sonny Vermeer/mauritius images / Alamy Stock
Foto: Naeblys/mauritius images / Alamy Stock
Foto: Naeblys/mauritius images / Alamy Stock

Einmal im Leben 

Mit dem Mototaxi durch Rio

Wer in dieser Stadt vorwärtskommen möchte, sollte dies auf zwei Rädern tun. Als Sozius auf einem Mototaxi nimmt man diese laute und lebendige Stadt so richtig in sich auf. Dieses und andere Traumziele.

Von SZ-Autorinnen und SZ-Autoren
16. Mai 2025

Die Sonne steht schon tief, als ich vor die Tür trete, und taucht die weißen Hochhäuser in ein goldgelbes Licht. Taxis, Autos und Busse schieben sich über die große Hauptstraße am Strand von Botafogo, zwischendrin ein paar wendige Mopeds.

