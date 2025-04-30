Foto: Josephine Kanefend
Foto: Josephine Kanefend
Foto: Sonny Vermeer/mauritius images / Alamy Stock
Foto: Sonny Vermeer/mauritius images / Alamy Stock
Foto: Naeblys/mauritius images / Alamy Stock
Foto: Naeblys/mauritius images / Alamy Stock
Einmal im Leben
Mit dem Mototaxi durch Rio
16. Mai 2025
Die Sonne steht schon tief, als ich vor die Tür trete, und taucht die weißen Hochhäuser in ein goldgelbes Licht. Taxis, Autos und Busse schieben sich über die große Hauptstraße am Strand von Botafogo, zwischendrin ein paar wendige Mopeds.
Foto: Josephine Kanefend
Foto: Josephine Kanefend
Einmal im Leben
Mit dem Mototaxi durch Rio
Foto: Sonny Vermeer/mauritius images / Alamy Stock
Foto: Sonny Vermeer/mauritius images / Alamy Stock
Foto: Naeblys/mauritius images / Alamy Stock
Foto: Naeblys/mauritius images / Alamy Stock
Die Sonne steht schon tief, als ich vor die Tür trete, und taucht die weißen Hochhäuser in ein goldgelbes Licht. Taxis, Autos und Busse schieben sich über die große Hauptstraße am Strand von Botafogo, zwischendrin ein paar wendige Mopeds.