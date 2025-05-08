Foto: Titus Arnu
Foto: Titus Arnu
Foto: Titus Arnu
Foto: Titus Arnu
Foto: Titus Arnu
Foto: Titus Arnu

Dem Himmel so nah

Sonnenuntergang am Mount Everest, Zahnschmerzen im Basislager: Eine Tour zu den höchsten Gipfeln der Welt in Nepal kann zugleich schön und schrecklich sein. Unser Autor hat es erlebt.

Bei einer Expedition zum Island Peak im Khumbu-Gebiet stellt sich die grundsätzliche Frage: Warum tut man sich so etwas an?

Foto: Titus Arnu
Foto: Titus Arnu
Dem Himmel so nah
Foto: Titus Arnu
Foto: Titus Arnu

Sonnenuntergang am Mount Everest, Zahnschmerzen im Basislager: Eine Tour zu den höchsten Gipfeln der Welt in Nepal kann zugleich schön und schrecklich sein. Unser Autor hat es erlebt.

Foto: Titus Arnu
Foto: Titus Arnu

Bei einer Expedition zum Island Peak im Khumbu-Gebiet stellt sich die grundsätzliche Frage: Warum tut man sich so etwas an?

Von Titus Arnu
8. Mai 2025 | Lesezeit: 11 Min.

Wie ein gigantischer Eckzahn überragt die Ama Dablam das Khumbu-Tal. Der 6814 Meter hohe Berg, im Herzen der Sherpa-Region in der Nähe des Mount Everest gelegen, wird oft als „Matterhorn Nepals“ bezeichnet und gilt als einer der formschönsten Gipfel der Welt. Ama Dablam bedeutet auf Sanskrit: „Mutter und ihre Halskette“.

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.