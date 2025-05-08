Foto: Titus Arnu
Dem Himmel so nah
8. Mai 2025 | Lesezeit: 11 Min.
Wie ein gigantischer Eckzahn überragt die Ama Dablam das Khumbu-Tal. Der 6814 Meter hohe Berg, im Herzen der Sherpa-Region in der Nähe des Mount Everest gelegen, wird oft als „Matterhorn Nepals“ bezeichnet und gilt als einer der formschönsten Gipfel der Welt. Ama Dablam bedeutet auf Sanskrit: „Mutter und ihre Halskette“.