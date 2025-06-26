Foto: IMAGO/Pond5 Images
Der Schatz am Balkan

Montenegro hat gewaltige Gebirge, artenreiche Wälder...

...und eine abwechslungsreiche Küste. Unterwegs in einem Teil Europas, in dem es noch viel zu entdecken gibt.

Von Martina Scherf
26. Juni 2025

Der Wind treibt dunkle Wolken über den Durmitor. Wie hingetupft glänzen die letzten Schneefelder auf den Hängen des Bergmassivs. Ab und zu bricht die Sonne durch, und ganz egal, in welche Richtung man schaut: Der Ausblick über die bizarren Gipfel und tief eingeschnittenen Täler des Nationalparks ist überwältigend.

