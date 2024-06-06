Foto: Janek Schmidt
Foto: Janek Schmidt
Foto: Janek Schmidt
Foto: Janek Schmidt
Foto: Martin Langer/mauritius images / Alamy Stock Photos
Foto: Martin Langer/mauritius images / Alamy Stock Photos
Ohne Flug auf die Kanaren
Foto: Janek Schmidt
Foto: Janek Schmidt
Ohne Flug auf die Kanaren
Foto: Janek Schmidt
Foto: Janek Schmidt
Foto: Martin Langer/mauritius images / Alamy Stock Photos
Foto: Martin Langer/mauritius images / Alamy Stock Photos
6. Juni 2024
Manchmal reicht ein Wort, um dramatische Wendungen auf den Punkt zu bringen.