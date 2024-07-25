Foto: Marco Di Marco/dpa
Foto: Sophia Groves/Getty Images
Foto: Ragnar Th Sigurdsson/mauritius images / Alamy Stock Photos
Foto: Ralph Lee Hopkins/IMAGO/SuperStock
Auf Island ist gerade ein ganzes Vulkansystem erwacht. 

Das Spektakel zieht Einheimische und Touristen an.

Sie sind fasziniert von der Urgewalt und Schönheit der Erde.

Das große Feuerwerk

Von Alex Rühle
25. Juli 2024

Ah, die Isländer, herrliches Völkchen. Erlebt man als Deutscher auf der Insel im Nordatlantik ein Erdbeben, stürzt man panisch auf die Straße und denkt, oha, gerade noch überlebt. Da kommen zwei Frauen des Weges, und fragen, was man denn im Schlafanzug hier draußen treibe, in dieser polarhellen Juninacht. „Aber – das Erdbeben!“

