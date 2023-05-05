Foto: efimages/mauritius images/Alamy Stock P
Foto: efimages/mauritius images/Alamy Stock P
Foto: Murat Kocabas/imago/Zuma Wire
Foto: Murat Kocabas/imago/Zuma Wire
Foto: Yao Liang
Foto: Yao Liang

„Nirgendwo auf der Welt ist der kulturelle Austausch so intensiv“

Religion, Sprache, Politik: Das Ägäische Meer scheint Europa vom Nahen Osten zu trennen.

Dabei verbindet Türken und Griechen eine jahrhundertalte Geschichte, betont der Cambridge-Historiker David Abulafia. Was eint, was trennt die Länder?

Foto: efimages/mauritius images/Alamy Stock P
Foto: efimages/mauritius images/Alamy Stock P

„Nirgendwo auf der Welt ist der kulturelle Austausch so intensiv“

Foto: Murat Kocabas/imago/Zuma Wire
Foto: Murat Kocabas/imago/Zuma Wire

Religion, Sprache, Politik: Das Ägäische Meer scheint Europa vom Nahen Osten zu trennen.

Foto: Yao Liang
Foto: Yao Liang

Dabei verbindet Türken und Griechen eine jahrhundertalte Geschichte, betont der Cambridge-Historiker David Abulafia. Was eint, was trennt die Länder?

Interview von Léonardo Kahn und Alexandra Ketterer
5. Mai 2023 - 5 Min. Lesezeit

David Abulafia, 73, nimmt den Videoanruf von seiner Küche aus entgegen und fragt, ob er sich für das Interview noch schnell vor ein Bücherregal stellen soll.

© SZ - Rechte am Artikel können Sie hier erwerben.

Alle Geschichten aus der Voloausgabe

Türkische Ägäis
Großvaters Insel

Auf Bozcaada in der türkischen Ägäis haben Christen und Muslime seit jeher eine besondere Beziehung zueinander. Früher machten sie sogar gemeinsam Wein. Unsere Autorin kennt die Insel seit ihrer Jugend. Besuch an einem Ort, der nicht mehr der ist, der er einmal war.

Jetzt lesen
Ägäis
Viel mehr als nur ein Meer

Türkises Wasser, blau-weiße Häuschen, goldene Strände und strahlender Sonnenschein, so stellt man sich die Ägäis vor. Doch die Region in Griechenland und der Türkei ist viel mehr als nur eine beliebte Urlaubsregion. Zeit für einen Blick auf elf wissenswerte Fakten.

Jetzt lesen
Party auf Bodrum
Im Rausch der Nacht

Die türkische Halbinsel Bodrum war erst eine Künstlerkolonie, dann ein Lieblingsort des Jetsets. Inzwischen hat der Kommerz übernommen. Kann man hier überhaupt noch feiern? Unsere Autorin hat es ausprobiert.

Jetzt lesen
Klimawandel auf Kreta
Öl und Wasser

Olivenbäume gelten als besonders widerstandsfähig. Trotzdem macht ihnen die Klimakrise zu schaffen. Auf Kreta überlegen die Bauern, wie es weitergehen soll – zumal ihnen der Tourismus das Wasser abgräbt.

Jetzt lesen
Essen in Thessaloniki
Der bittere Beigeschmack

Vor dem Holocaust war Thessaloniki ein Zentrum jüdischen Lebens. Die sephardische Küche ist inzwischen wieder gefragt – und führte zu der besonderen Freundschaft zwischen einem Koch und einem Farbenhändler.

Jetzt lesen
Antike Stätten in der Ägäis
Ruinierte Ruinen

Die Türkei versucht, mit ihren zahlreichen antiken Stätten den Tourismus anzukurbeln. Gleichzeitig fallen jedoch immer wieder wertvolle Ausgrabungsorte Baumaßnahmen zum Opfer. Wie passt das zusammen? Eine Spurensuche.

Jetzt lesen
Ägäis
Hinterm Horizont geht es weiter

Segeln in der Ägäis ist für viele ein Traum. Aber eine Woche mit sechs fremden Menschen in einem Boot: Kann das gutgehen? Ein Selbstversuch.

Jetzt lesen
Geflüchtete in Griechenland
Gestrandet

Jeden Sommer reisen Tausende Urlauber nach Samos. Es gibt aber auch Geflüchtete, die unfreiwillig auf der Insel festhängen. Besuch in einer Parallelwelt.

Jetzt lesen