Foto: efimages/mauritius images/Alamy Stock P
Foto: efimages/mauritius images/Alamy Stock P
Foto: Murat Kocabas/imago/Zuma Wire
Foto: Murat Kocabas/imago/Zuma Wire
Foto: Yao Liang
Foto: Yao Liang
„Nirgendwo auf der Welt ist der kulturelle Austausch so intensiv“
Foto: efimages/mauritius images/Alamy Stock P
Foto: efimages/mauritius images/Alamy Stock P
„Nirgendwo auf der Welt ist der kulturelle Austausch so intensiv“
Foto: Murat Kocabas/imago/Zuma Wire
Foto: Murat Kocabas/imago/Zuma Wire
Foto: Yao Liang
Foto: Yao Liang
5. Mai 2023 - 5 Min. Lesezeit
David Abulafia, 73, nimmt den Videoanruf von seiner Küche aus entgegen und fragt, ob er sich für das Interview noch schnell vor ein Bücherregal stellen soll.