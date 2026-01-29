Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ideas

Yes, It’s Fascism

Until recently, I thought it a term best avoided. But now, the resemblances are too many and too strong to deny.

First published in The Atlantic on January 25, 2026.

by Jonathan Rauch, The Atlantic
January 29, 2026 | reading time: 15 Min.

Until recently, I resisted using the F-word to describe President Trump. For one thing, there were too many elements of classical fascism that didn’t seem to fit. For another, the term has been overused to the point of meaninglessness, especially by left-leaning types who call you a fascist if you oppose abortion or affirmative action. For yet another, the term is hazily defined, even by its adherents. From the beginning, fascism has been an incoherent doctrine, and even today scholars can’t agree on its definition. Italy’s original version differed from Germany’s, which differed from Spain’s, which differed from Japan’s.

