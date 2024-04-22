Erste Generation

Bundesliga

Leverkusens Werk und Alonsos Beitrag

Im Konzern werden Milliarden verdient, im Stadion nur zweite Plätze geholt. So lief das in der Stadt, bis Bayer Monsanto kaufte und die Fußballer nicht mehr aufhörten zu gewinnen. Was die Manager lernen können vom Sportverein? Zum Beispiel das: Bescheidenheit.