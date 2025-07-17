Politics

Why Trump Can’t Make the Epstein Story Go Away

His brainwashing powers are finite.

First published in The Atlantic on July 14, 2025

by Jonathan Chait, The Atlantic
July 17, 2025 | reading time: 4 Min.

Donald Trump’s ham-fisted reversal on his promise to release a secret list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients has accomplished something long considered impossible by virtually everybody, including Trump himself: He has finally exceeded his followers’ credulity. The Epstein matter is so crucial to Trump’s base, and the excuse offered is so flimsy, that the about-face has raised questions within perhaps the most gullible movement in American history.

