Politics
What We Lose by Distorting the Mission of the National Guard
September 4, 2025 | reading time: 5 Min.
In October 2006, an early winter storm buried western New York under two feet of snow, knocking out power to more than 300,000 homes as temperatures plunged below freezing. Local agencies were overwhelmed. That was the first time I mobilized with the National Guard for domestic-disaster response. We did what Americans expect the Guard to do: Neighbors in uniform arrived with trucks, generators, and training to help our communities recover.